



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti Sector Commander, Mrs Funmilayo Akinlade, says the command will soon start the enforcement against driving of vehicles without number plates of identification in the state.

Akinlade made this known in a statement signed by the command’s Public Education Officer, Mr Ayodeji Oluwadunsin in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The FRSC boss warned motorists to shun the use of covered, damaged, defaced or obscured number plates, saying any violator would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Akinlade described number plates as one of the important means of vehicle identification, which had distinct colour codes that differentiated various categories as it applied to various categories of vehicles.

“Number plates are meant to be fixed to the front and back of the vehicle except for motorcycles and tricycles that have only one plate and/or articulate vehicles with three plates.

“Number plates with blue lettering on white background are meant to be affixed on the private vehicles while commercial vehicles are to be affixed with number plates with red lettering on white background and others as appropriate.





“The advantages of the new number plate over the old types among others are, it enhances national security, thereby minimising crime and it is personalised and should not be sold with the vehicle.

“Other advantages are, it is uploaded on FRSC data base which helps in tracking crime perpetrators and it is more attractive with national symbol on it among others,” the FRSC boss said.

She added that it was part of the corps functions and responsibilities to design and produce number plates as well as enforcement of appropriate number plates on vehicles plying Nigerian roads to enhance national security.

“Motorists with old number plates or no number plate should proceed to the state Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) to procure one.

“Those with missing number plates are equally advised to obtain police report and court affidavit before proceeding to FRSC office and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for further process of reissuance.

“The use of covered, damaged, defaced or obscured number plates and driving a vehicle without number plates will be fully enforced in the state in due time,” the FRSC warned.