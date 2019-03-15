



The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated an Electricity Regulatory Act, which forbids theft and vandalism of electricity equipment and installation in the state.

Going by the content of the act tagged: ‘Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Act 2015’, vandals of electricity equipment now risk two years jail term with option of N10 million fine.

The act also mandates the establishment of electricity committees in all the communities in the state to monitor suspicious activities on any electricity installation or equipment, and report to distribution companies (discos).

While inaugurating the Act at a function attended by stakeholders in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Fayemi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, stated that the Act was enacted to protect both the suppliers and consumers of electricity.

“This regulation was made to protect suppliers and users of electricity. If you tamper with your meters or do anything untoward to the transformers you are liable.

“The electricity company, the Benin Electricity Distribution Companies (BEDC), must not default in electricity supply because such also carries penalty”.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BEDC, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, revealed that distribution companies lose about N30 billion daily due to the activities of vandals and theives. She commended the state government for enacting the law, saying it will help in boosting power supply to Ekiti State.

Osibodu, represented by a staff of the company, Lucky Ayomoto, added that BEDC, which controls electricity distribution in Ekiti, Ondo Delta Edo and Osun States, has taken giant strides in ensuring that the economies of those states were given impetus through improved electricity supplies since assumption.

According to her, “Ekiti State Electricity Regulation Act 2015 therefore seeks to curb and deter illegal and unauthorised use of regulated electricity supply as well as to protect electricity infrastructure.

“According to the Nigeria power baseline report of 2015, Nigeria was estimated to have daily technical losses of 12 percent and non-technical losses of 34 percent, giving a combined total of 46 percent in aggregate technical and non-technical losses.”

Osibodu added that the BEDC, as part of its responsibilities, has increased power supply to Ado Ekiti capital city from five hours to 9 hours daily, while other towns like Ido, Otun, Osun, Ira, Igogo and others in Ekiti North now enjoy 18 hours daily supplies.

“Ode Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area that has been in total darkness has now been reconnected to national grid while work is ongoing on Ikogosi, Erinjiyan and Ipole Iloro electricity,” she said.