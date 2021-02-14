



Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Sunday warned residents celebrating Valentine’s Day that the curfew imposed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m, in the state was still in place.

Ayade gave the warning in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, in Calabar

The governor told fun seekers in the state to celebrate responsibly as they join the rest of the world in celebrating St. Valentine’s Day.

Ayade said that they should remember that curfew imposed for security reasons was still very much in force.





“While wishing residents in Cross River a happy Valentine’s Day, government wishes to appeal for voluntary compliance to consolidate on the huge gains it has made so far in securing lives and property of the people.

He, however, implored residents in the state to adhere fully to the COVID-19 protocols while they celebrate.

“It should be noted that security personnel will be out on the streets to enforce both the curfew and observance of Covid-19 protocols,” he stated.