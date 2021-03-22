



The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has applauded scientists and researchers behind the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines within a short time.

The governor who gave the applause during the official flag off of Covid-19 vaccination at the Government House, Uyo, encouraged citizens especially those in critical sectors to openly embrace the ongoing vaccination in the country.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, maintained that vaccines have over the years provided protection against non-treatable diseases even as he assured of the safety of the AstraZeneca Vaccine, adding that no report of life-threatening side effect has so far been recorded in the country.

He said; “I want to assure the people of Akwa Ibom State that the vaccines have been put through conventional safety and quality assurance processes and was largely approved by WHO and other relevant bodies





” We started administration of the vaccine on health workers and I want to assure you that we have not got any report of life-threatening side effect”. he assured

Recall that the state government on March 10, 2021, took delivery of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health Prof. Augustine Umoh declared that the vaccination was the last hope against non-treatable diseases and viruses.

He urged the people to step up the speed by accepting the vaccination as a means to control spread as well as protect themselves against contracting the virus.

Prof Umoh listed those at first line charge of vaccination, based on the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency arrangement, to include; Frontline health workers, other health workers, opinion leaders, top government functionaries, security personnel and senior citizens.

Highpoints of the event was the vaccination of the representative of the governor and Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem and other top government functionaries as well as security chiefs.