<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ibadan on Thursday arraigned three persons in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for alleged double registration in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lateef Adegbite, 18, Agbo Okaku, 18, and Olajuwon Awosika, 33, were arraigned on a two – count charge of double registration and examination malpractice.

The Prosecutor, Insp James Oriola, told the court that Adegbite, Okaku and Awosika conspired to commit the offences with others at large.

Oiola alleged that the trio and others at large conspired to commit the offences on Feb.21 at about 12 noon at Excellers International School, Olodi area, Ibadan,

The prosecutor said the offences were contrary to Section 3 (c) and 10 (b) and punishable under Section 2 of Examination Malpractice Act, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Omoladun Aina, pleaded for bail for the defendants in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. I .Osho, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case till May 21 for mention.