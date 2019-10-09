<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Identity Management Commission has advised all 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates not yet enrolled for the National Identification Number to visit any NIMC office nationwide and enrol.

Mr Chuks Onyepunuka, the Information Technology/Identity Database Officer, NIMC gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Onyepunuka, NIN is mandatory for the UTME examination, hence obtaining the NIN qualifies candidates for its registration.

In June, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board stated that starting from the year 2020, UTME/Direct Entry candidates will register for its examinations with their NIN to solve the challenges of multiple registrations.

The National Identity Management Commission and partners are to harmonise data of candidates for the UTME to reduce cost of registration and check underage registration.

Newsmen gathered that the agreed age for UTME registration is 15 years, as a result, nobody who is below 15 years is qualified for its registration.

The information officer said that the commission had over 1,000 enrolment centres across the country.