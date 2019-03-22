



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says only candidates who have received their notification slips are eligible for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exercise scheduled for April 1.

Fabian Benjamin, the head, media and information of the board, said this during an interview with NAN on Friday in Lagos.

“We have concluded plans for the conduct of this Mock UTME scheduled to hold on April 1,” said the JAMB spokesman.

It is believed that out of the over 1.9 million candidates who registered for the 2019 computer based test (CBT), a total of 157,631 showed interest for the mock as at the close of UTME registration on February 21.

Benjamin also disclosed that candidates who are yet to receive notification for the mock exam may not have indicated interest at the point of registration.

“Some candidates have been saying they are yet to receive and print their notification slips for this examination. I think that has nothing to do with the board because all those who indicated interest to participate have all been notified,” he said.

“Again, some of them might have registered late. However, the examination is optional, and I do not think there is any cause to worry.’’

Meanwhile, candidates can begin to print their notification slips for the main UTME on April 2, while the examination will start from April 11.