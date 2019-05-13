<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres suspended for aiding examination malpractices across the country.

The centres were suspected to have connived with suspects during April’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) across Nigeria.

Newsmen reported how the board announced the release of the 2019 UTME results.

The results of the April 11 and 17 university admissions tests had long been expected. The board said the results were initially delayed by investigations into suspected cheating in some centres.

Out of the 1,826,839 candidates who sat for the UTME, the board released the results of 1,792,719 candidates.

The board also said 34,120 results were withheld, including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified ”as identical twins and siblings.”

See below the names of the suspended centres:

2019 UTME/DE REGISTRATION – LIST OF CENTRES SANCTIONED FOR VARIOUS INFRACTIONS