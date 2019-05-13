File Photo

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres suspended for aiding examination malpractices across the country.

The centres were suspected to have connived with suspects during April’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) across Nigeria.

Newsmen reported how the board announced the release of the 2019 UTME results.

The results of the April 11 and 17 university admissions tests had long been expected. The board said the results were initially delayed by investigations into suspected cheating in some centres.

Out of the 1,826,839 candidates who sat for the UTME, the board released the results of 1,792,719 candidates.

The board also said 34,120 results were withheld, including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified ”as identical twins and siblings.”

See below the names of the suspended centres:

2019 UTME/DE REGISTRATION – LIST OF CENTRES SANCTIONED FOR VARIOUS INFRACTIONS
S/No State Ref. No Centre Name Infractions Sanction Remarks
DURING REGISTRATION
1 Abia UTME2017/01010010 MatarMiseriCordiae Human Empowerment Centre, 4B Obohia Road, Aba, Abia State. 1. Allowed Cybercafes to operate at the centre facilities2. Extortion of candidates 1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 1 year by the Governing Board
2 Abia UTME2017/01070005 PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA SOUTH L.G.A, ABIA STATE CTR 1 1. Moved SIM/router to another location 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
4. ABIA UTME2019/01000001 Oxymoron Computers Owaza SCE School, Ukwa West LGA 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Poor Networking, Faulty Generator, No Backup Generator)2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
5. ABIA UTME2017/01100001 Gates Gifted and Talented Educational Services Ltd.Otodo High School, Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State. 1. Centre not Fenced2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
6 ABIA UTME2019/01000002 Fedora Grammar School, Owo/Umuosi Village, Osisioma, Ngwa LGA, Aba 1. Client systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
7. ABIA UTME2017/01010007 Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba, Abia State 1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
8 ABIA UTME2017/01010013 Okwyzil Computer Institute, Comprehensive Secondary School, Oza-Umuebukwu, Ugwunabo, Aba, Abia State 1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
9 ABIA UTME2017/01010018 Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State 1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
10 ABIA UTME2017/01010009 Makac Global Intergrated Services Nig Ltd., 63/64, Asa Road, Aba, Abia State 1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV confirmed 1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
11 ABIA UTME2017/01020001 Sound Base Academy, 12-16, Okata Street, Off No 7 Ukaegbu Road, Ogborhill, Aba, Abia State 1. Mass collusion2. Technical staff sighted candidates colluding on CCTV footage 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
12 ABIA UTME2017/01070002 CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEM LTD, PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE 1. Habitual finger combination
13 ADAMAWA UTME2019/02000001 PRIMENET CBT CENTRE, Yola 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
14 A/I UTME2018/03000002 Mardakem Company Ltd., Methodist Boys High School, College Road,beside Maritime Academy, Oron. 1. Moved router/SIM to another location 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
15 AKWA-IBOM UTME2018/03000004 Opulent dynamic & systems company limited,QIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, EFA, ALONG ETINAN – NDONEYO ROAD, ETINAN LGA, Akwa Ibom STATE 1. No backup computers available2. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
16 Anambra UTME2017/04020001 Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Girls Secondary School, Alor, Anambra State 1. Moved Router/SIM to cybercafé in Onitsha.2. Shared login details with the Cybercafes

3. Charged candidates N6,000.

4. Cybercafes paid N50,000 to Centre owner to have access to the portal

 1. Centre owner and Cybercafe Operators arrested.2. Access Code withdrawn

3. Centre Suspended
17 Anambra UTME2017/04010001 Bintels Global Services LTD.(Centre for Computer Education), Fr. Joseph Memorial High Sch. Aguleri, Anambra State 1. Moved router/SIM to three locations at Onitsha. 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
18 ANAMBRA UTME2017/04160001 Dahora Integrated systems Ltd (De Best CBT Centre), Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka Rd, Awada, Onitsha 1. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
19 ANAMBRA UTME2017/04150001 Prince Chums Global LTD, Community Secondary School Isuofia (CSS) , UmuezeAmorji, Anambra State. 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Cctv, Dirty Environment, No Generator)2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
20 ANAMBRA UTME2019/04000006 Kings computer college Box 473, Ihiala, Mbarakpaka Village, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 3. Access code withdrawn4. Centre Suspended
21 ANAMBRA UTME2019/04000004 Ultimate Digital ICT Ltd, Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity2. Multiple finger print registration 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
22 ANAMBRA UTME2019/04000005 Kontotec (China Foundation Intl Schools) CBT Centre, No 6 Atani Road, IyiowaOdekpe, Ogbari, Onitsha, Anambra State 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawnCentre Suspended
23 ANAMBRA UTME2019/04000003 Amaojen ICT Limited, Army Day Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State 1. Some Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
24 ANAMBRA UTME2017/04040001 Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Multiple finger combination 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
25 ANAMBRA UTME2017/04070001 Mega Data View Computers, St. John of God Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
26 ANAMBRA UTME2019/04000007 Mega Dataview Computers Christ the King College Centre II, Oguta Road, Onitsha, Anambra State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
27 Bauchi UTME2017/05030001 Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State 1. Extortion of candidates by charging N5,5002. Moved router/SIM to another location 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
28 BAUCHI UTME2019/05000001 Oxford Science Academy, Gombe Road, Behind Driving School, Bauchi 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
29 BAUCHI UTME2017/05030001 Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State 1. Habitual Finger combination 1. Centre Suspended
30 BAUCHI UTME2017/05010001 Aminu Saleh College Of Education, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road, Azare, Bauchi State 1. Habitual Finger combination 1. Centre suspended
31 BAYELSA UTME2017/06020001 Copa CBT Ventures, ETF/ BOT Primary School 2, Opume, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
32 BAYELSA UTME2017/06040001 New Kings & Queens Montesori, Beside Geovila Resource Filling Station, Along Azikoro/Agbura Road, Agbura, Bayelsa State 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
33 BENUE UTME2019/07000001 Global ICT Connect Ltd, Km 5, Gboko Rd, Opp College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi 1. Extortion. Charged candidates N1500 for registration2. Selling reading text for N700 1. Access code withdrawn2. 2ndTime Offender and Centre Suspended or 3 years by Governing Board
34 BENUE UTME2017/07020001 Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
35 BENUE UTME2018/07000002 Eclipse Technology Limited, Lucky Child International School, Olaochagbaha, Otukpa 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
36 BORNO UTME2017/08020005 University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State 1. Centre not ready due to renovation 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
37 BORNO UTME2017/08020004 University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State 1. Inadequate facilities 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
38 BORNO UTME2018/08000001 National Open University of Nigeria, Maiduguri Study Centre, Baga Road, Along Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri 1. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
39 Cross River UTME2019/09000005 Swiftcom Global, Fed. Airport Authority of Nig. (FAAN) Sec. Sch. IBB Way Calabar 1. Registration at CyberCafes2. Extortion of candidates 1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
40 CROSS-RIVER UTME2019/09000003 Simab Technologies, School of Midwifery, Moniaya Road, Igoli, Ogoja 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems and No Generator)2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
41 CROSS-RIVER UTME2019/09000004 TrendingNet Solutions Integration Services Limited, Community Secondary School, Itigidi, Abi LGA 1. A Case of Malpractice 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
42 DELTA UTME2017/10020001 College of Education, CBT Centre. Centre of Excellence and Information Technology (CEIT), Agbor, Delta state 1. Habitual finger print combination 1. Centre suspended
43 Delta UTME2019/10000004 Sapele Technical College Amukpe Sapele 1. Moved router to another location1. Charging candidates higher than the approved fee 1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
44 Ebonyi UTME2017/11060001 Evangel University,Km 48 Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway,(Evangel Camp), Okpoto, Ebonyi State 1. Moved router/SIM to a location outside the approved premises2. Was registering without dual screen 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre suspended
45 EDO UTME2018/12000005 Cyberlinks Digital World, Inside EigbbhaluOriasotte Memorial Group of Schools, N0. 5, EwaileFohUwalor Road, Uromi, Edo state 1. Bad Switch2. No Enough Backup Systems

3. School Based CBT Centre

 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
46 Edo UTME2018/12000001 Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia Foundation CBT Centre, Imiegba, Inside St. Anthony (Catholic)Educational Centre Imiegba 1. Moved router to another location2. Extortion of candidates by charging N7000 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
47 Edo UTME2019/12000007 Netskills Digital Solutions (Inside Federal Government Girls College, Benin-City), Edo State 1. Centre wrote withdrawing from Participating in the exam2. Discovered that centre deceived the inspection team with capacity they did not possess

3. Not suitable for exam

 1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
48 Edo UTME2017/12030005 University Of Benin International ICT Centre, Iyayi Computer Building, Benin City, Edo State 1. Asking candidates to pay N7000. Video evidence2. Violation of registration by demanding passport photograph 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
49 Edo UTME2017/12030001 DA Civic Centre, 79 Airport Road by Benoni Junction , Benin city, Edo State 1. Charging candidates 6000 for ePin and Registration, and N200 for scanning 1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
50 Ekiti UTME2017/13050001 St. Silas Anglican Secondary School, Omuooke-Ajowa Road, Omuooke-Ekiti, Ekiti State 1. Moved Router/SIM to another location2. Charging candidates higher than the approved fees

3. Charging candidates N7500

4. Multiple Finger print

 1. Access code withdraw2. Centre suspended
51 Ekiti UTME2017/13040001 College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Along IgbaraOdo Road, Ikere-Ekiti 2. Moved Router to another location 1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
52 ENUGU UTME2017/14030001 M-Chips-LynkNig Ltd, Colliery Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngwo, Enugu 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
53 FCT-ABUJA UTME2019/37000006 Final Step ICT Centre, Samkings International School, Opposite GSS, Karu, Abuja 1. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
54 FCT-ABUJA UTME2018/37000001 Balami Global Mega ENT LTD., GSS – Gwagwalada, Plot 612(Web Palace), UATH Road, Gwagwalada-FCT 1. Faulty Generator 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
55 FCT-ABUJA UTME2017/37010001 Government Secondary School, Apo Resettlement ICT & CBT Centre, Apo, FCT, Abuja 1. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
56 FCT-ABUJA UTME2017/37120001 Unique ICT & Innovative Institute LTD, City Royal Sec. Sch. Opp Forte Oil(AP) Filling Station, after Nyanya Bridge, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Back up Power)2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
57 FCT-ABUJA UTME2019/37000001 Distance Resource Centre, (University of Abuja) Kado, Abuja 1. Faulty Generator2. Bad Switches 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
58 FCT-ABUJA UTME2019/37000003 Shoo Global Solutions Business Solution, Government Secondary School, Along Custom Road, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja 1. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
59 FCT UTME2019/37000008 Brix Academy, No 2, EtangObuili Crescent, Jabi, Abuja 1. Fire outbreak 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
60 FCT UTME2019/37000007 Solid Model CBT, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
61 FCT UTME2018/37000003 Government Secondary School, Jikwoyi Road, Karu 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
62 FCT-ABUJA UTME2017/37060001 Baptist Academy ICT Centre, Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja 1. Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server. 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
63 GOMBE UTME2017/15050002 El- Lawanty ICT Centre, Markaz Science Secondary School, Near Ministry of Education, NEW GRA, Gombe 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling Systems, Bad Switches, Faulty Generator, No Back upSystems, LAN Issues ) 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
64 GOMBE UTME2017/15040001 Dukku Community Science Secondary School, Computer Lab, Darazo Road, Opp. Dukku GRA, Dukku LGA, Gombe State 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
65 IMO UTME2017/16010003 Young Stars Computer Training College, Emehama, Umuopia – Akokwa, Ideato North LGA, Imo State 1. Mass Cheating 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
66 IMO UTME2017/16010001 Oxford Computer Institute, Honda Club, Umuezeaga, Opposite ECWA Church, Akokwa, Ideato North, Imo State. 1. Mass Cheating 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
67 IMO UTME2017/16030004 Gavel Communications Ltd, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, OppAbohMbaise L.G.A. Imo State 1. Extotion of Candidates 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
68 IMO UTME2017/16030001 Apexx-Bizz-Tech., Community Secondary School, Amuzi, Off Nkwogwu Junction, AhiazuMbaise, Imo State. 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
69 IMO UTME2019/16000002 Azams Educational Consults and CBT Akabo High school, Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
70 IMO UTME2019/16000001 Chrisitech ICT, Ikenegbu Girls Sec. Schl. Ikenegbu L/Out, Owerri. 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Centre Server very slow 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
71 KADUNA UTME2017/18010001 Alekwe Nigeria Ltd, Sardauna Memorial College, UnguwanDosa, Kaduna, Kaduna State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
72 KADUNA UTME2017/18010010 Shimen Global Concept Ltd. CBT CENTRE, Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment)2. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
73 KADUNA UTME2019/18000003 Time Online ICT Govt Sec. School (day) Sabo, College Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
74 KATSINA UTME2017/20050001 CBT Centre Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Malumfashi, Katsina State 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
75 KEBBI UTME2018/21000001 DIT COMPUTER SERVICES, ABDULLAHI FODIO DAY SEC. SCH. GRA, NEPA, BIRNIN-KEBBI 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Inadequate facilities (No Enough Cooling systems, Faulty Generator) 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
76 KEBBI UTME2019/21000001 Command Science Secondary School Boys ICT Centre, Along Birnin Kebbi – Jega Road, near Aisha Buhari General Hospital, Jega 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
77 KOGI UTME2017/22030001 AAGES CBT CENTRE, St. Augustines College, Kabba, Kogi State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
78 KOGI UTME2017/22050002 DaolacAssosiates Nig. Ltd., Abdul Aziz Attah Memorial College, Okene 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Rest Rooms, Bad Networking2. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
79 KOGI UTME2017/22050001 S & j El-Lateef And Hassy Computer Institute, Ihima Community Science Secondary School (ICSS), Ihima, Kogi State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
80 KOGI UTME2017/22060001 Seagate Computer Academy, Idah Secondary Commercial College, Ogbogbo Road, by Inachalo River, Idah, Kogi State. 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
81 KOGI UTME2017/22010001 Two Streams Integrated Services Ltd., Ajaokuta Staff Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta, Kogi State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
82 KWARA UTME2017/23020004 Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tankeilorin 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
83 LAGOS UTME2018/24000013 Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu 1. Threat to lives of the Officials sent to the Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
84 LAGOS UTME2017/24050001 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
85 LAGOS UTME2017/24050004 Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos 1. Exam Malpractice 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
86 LAGOS UTME2017/24230001 Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State 1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
87 NASSARAWA UTME2019/25000006 Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja – Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
88 NASSARAWA UTME2017/25010001 Sky City CBT Centre Limited, St John Bosco Secondary School, Doma, Nasarawa State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
89 NASARAWA UTME2019/25000004 Light House CBT, Wamba Road, Adjacent FRSC Office, Akwanga 1. Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
90 NASARAWA UTME2018/25000007 Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Close to National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia Nasarawa, Nasarawa State. 1. Centre is very tight, no enough space between cubicles 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
91 NASARAWA UTME2018/25000004 E-Library Federal Government College Keffi, Nasarawa Stat 1. Some client systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
92 NASARAWA UTME2019/25000007 Dunni ICT Centre, 74/78 Royal College Rd, Masaka 1. Some Client systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
93 NASARAWA UTME2019/25000002 Royal Midland CBT, Km 6, Abuja-Keffi Road, Koroduma (One Man Village), Karu 1. Some systems could not connect to the delivery server 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
94 NASARAWA UTME2019/25000001 Unique ICT & Innovative Institute Center 2, Dolphin Model Schools, Aso-Pada, Mararaba 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
95 NASARAWA UTME2017/25030004 SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A., Nasarawa State. 1. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
96 NASSARAWA UTME2017/25050002 JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment, Bad switches)2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
97 NASSARAWA UTME2019/25000005 Supreme Kings & Queens Academy II, Adjacent St Peters Catholic Church, AngwanNepa Keffi 1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Chairs, , Faulty Generator, )2. Insufficient Systems 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
98 Nasarawa UTME2017/25020001 St. Peter College, Dari Road, Off Keffi, Garaku, Nasarawa State. 1. Moved SIM/router to another location2. Extortion of candidates by charging N12,000 for regularization 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
99 Nasarawa UTME2017/25060004 Oasis CBT Centre, Behind First Bank, FRSC Qtrs, Opp Prince Palace Hotel, Mararaba, Nasarawa State 1. Extortion of candidates by charging N15,000 for late registration application (regularization) 1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
100 OGUN UTME2017/27170001 Ifo College of Management And Technology, Km 50, Lagos-Abeokuta Exp, Ifo, Ogun State 1. Insufficient Systems2. Inadequate facilities (Bad Switches, Generator below required specification, No Back up Power Supply ) 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
101 ONDO UTME2019/28000002 AMC ICT Centre Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate Ile-Oluji, Ondo State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
102 ONDO UTME2018/28000003 BABSON ICT Centre, Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, Ondo State 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Faulty Generator 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
103 ONDO UTME2017/28020002 Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
104 ONDO UTME2018/28000002 Mr. Simple PC/ATJ Concepts Limited Within Oyemekun Grammar School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State 1. School Based CBT Centre2. LAN Issue 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
105 ONDO UTME2019/28000003 Sville Technology Concept (STC) LTD, C.A.C Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure, Ondo State 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Faulty Generator 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
106 Ondo UTME2019/28000004 Medes ICT Centre, Govt. Technical College, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State 1. Moved Router/SIM to Ore2. Registered candidates at odd hours 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
107 OSUN UTME2017/29100001 Igbajo Polytechnic, CBT Centre, Imesi-Ile Road, Igbajo, Osun State 1. Insufficient Systems2. Inadequate facilities (Faulty Generator, No Back up Power Supply, No Cooling Systems ) 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
108 OYO UTME2017/30020004 Maxx Braine CBT Centre, School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Faulty Generator

3. Poor Cooling Systems

4. Dirty Rest Rooms

 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
109 OYO UTME2019/30000004 Standards and Systems KAT CBT Centre, Yinbol College, Opposite Orogun Grammar School, near University of Ibadan 2nd Gate, Orogun, Ibadan 1. School Based CBT Centre2. Electrical Issue 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
110 OYO UTME2019/30000005 God is Able CBT Centre, Opposite Acerdem, Wofun, Olodo, Ibadan 1. Generator failed 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
111 OYO UTME2017/30020011 Excellers College ICT Centre, Wakajaye Road, Olodi Quarters, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State 1. Generator failed and systems were insufficient 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
112 Oyo UTME2018/30000002 Divine Success All CBT Centre, Km1, Along Iseyin‎-Ibadan Express Way Iseyin ,Oyo State 1. Moved Router to another location (Fed Govt College, Oyo)2. Registered candidates at odd hours 1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centres Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
113 Plateau UTME2017/31080001 Riyom ICT Centre, former Riyom Local Govt Secretariat, Riyom, Plateau State 1. Moved router/SIM to cybercafé (Skynet Mangu)2. Registered candidates at odd hours (midnight to 5am)

3. Charged candidates N5500

4. Registered candidates not given ReadingText and CD

 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
114 PLATEAU UTME2017/31040001 3MS Multi-Dynamic Services Ltd, No 3 Utonkon Street, Beside National Library, Jos, Plateau State 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
115 RIVERS UTME2019/32000001 A-Page Success Educational Centre, On-line Resource Service Providers, Model Primary School, Okpo Community, Along Buguma/Degema Road, Okpo, Asari-Toru L.G.A, Rivers State 1. School Based CBT Centre 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
116 RIVERS UTME2018/32000005 Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABL), ABEC/Post Office Road, Off IKC, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State 1. IP Conflict2. Faulty Generator 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
117 Taraba UTME2017/34020005 Taraba State University,CBT Center, Opp. Senate Building, Jalingo, Taraba State 1. Collecting N800 for registration template2. Collecting N500 at the registration point 1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
118 ZAMFARA UTME2018/36000002 LALA CBT CENTRE, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Drive, Beside UBE Board, Gusau, Zamfara State 1. Centre does not have the required system capacity 1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
