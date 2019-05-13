The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres suspended for aiding examination malpractices across the country.
The centres were suspected to have connived with suspects during April’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) across Nigeria.
Newsmen reported how the board announced the release of the 2019 UTME results.
The results of the April 11 and 17 university admissions tests had long been expected. The board said the results were initially delayed by investigations into suspected cheating in some centres.
Out of the 1,826,839 candidates who sat for the UTME, the board released the results of 1,792,719 candidates.
The board also said 34,120 results were withheld, including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified ”as identical twins and siblings.”
See below the names of the suspended centres:
2019 UTME/DE REGISTRATION – LIST OF CENTRES SANCTIONED FOR VARIOUS INFRACTIONS
|S/No
|State
|Ref. No
|Centre Name
|Infractions
|Sanction
|Remarks
|DURING REGISTRATION
|1
|Abia
|UTME2017/01010010
|MatarMiseriCordiae Human Empowerment Centre, 4B Obohia Road, Aba, Abia State.
|1. Allowed Cybercafes to operate at the centre facilities2. Extortion of candidates
|1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 1 year by the Governing Board
|2
|Abia
|UTME2017/01070005
|PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA SOUTH L.G.A, ABIA STATE CTR 1
|1. Moved SIM/router to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|4.
|ABIA
|UTME2019/01000001
|Oxymoron Computers Owaza SCE School, Ukwa West LGA
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Poor Networking, Faulty Generator, No Backup Generator)2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|5.
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01100001
|Gates Gifted and Talented Educational Services Ltd.Otodo High School, Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State.
|1. Centre not Fenced2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|6
|ABIA
|UTME2019/01000002
|Fedora Grammar School, Owo/Umuosi Village, Osisioma, Ngwa LGA, Aba
|1. Client systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|7.
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010007
|Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|8
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010013
|Okwyzil Computer Institute, Comprehensive Secondary School, Oza-Umuebukwu, Ugwunabo, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|9
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010018
|Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|10
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010009
|Makac Global Intergrated Services Nig Ltd., 63/64, Asa Road, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV confirmed
|1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|11
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01020001
|Sound Base Academy, 12-16, Okata Street, Off No 7 Ukaegbu Road, Ogborhill, Aba, Abia State
|1. Mass collusion2. Technical staff sighted candidates colluding on CCTV footage
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|12
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01070002
|CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEM LTD, PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|1. Habitual finger combination
|13
|ADAMAWA
|UTME2019/02000001
|PRIMENET CBT CENTRE, Yola
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|14
|A/I
|UTME2018/03000002
|Mardakem Company Ltd., Methodist Boys High School, College Road,beside Maritime Academy, Oron.
|1. Moved router/SIM to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|15
|AKWA-IBOM
|UTME2018/03000004
|Opulent dynamic & systems company limited,QIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, EFA, ALONG ETINAN – NDONEYO ROAD, ETINAN LGA, Akwa Ibom STATE
|1. No backup computers available2. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|16
|Anambra
|UTME2017/04020001
|Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Girls Secondary School, Alor, Anambra State
|1. Moved Router/SIM to cybercafé in Onitsha.2. Shared login details with the Cybercafes
3. Charged candidates N6,000.
4. Cybercafes paid N50,000 to Centre owner to have access to the portal
|1. Centre owner and Cybercafe Operators arrested.2. Access Code withdrawn
3. Centre Suspended
|17
|Anambra
|UTME2017/04010001
|Bintels Global Services LTD.(Centre for Computer Education), Fr. Joseph Memorial High Sch. Aguleri, Anambra State
|1. Moved router/SIM to three locations at Onitsha.
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|18
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04160001
|Dahora Integrated systems Ltd (De Best CBT Centre), Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka Rd, Awada, Onitsha
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|19
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04150001
|Prince Chums Global LTD, Community Secondary School Isuofia (CSS) , UmuezeAmorji, Anambra State.
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Cctv, Dirty Environment, No Generator)2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|20
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000006
|Kings computer college Box 473, Ihiala, Mbarakpaka Village, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|3. Access code withdrawn4. Centre Suspended
|21
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000004
|Ultimate Digital ICT Ltd, Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity2. Multiple finger print registration
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|22
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000005
|Kontotec (China Foundation Intl Schools) CBT Centre, No 6 Atani Road, IyiowaOdekpe, Ogbari, Onitsha, Anambra State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawnCentre Suspended
|23
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000003
|Amaojen ICT Limited, Army Day Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State
|1. Some Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|24
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04040001
|Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Multiple finger combination
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|25
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04070001
|Mega Data View Computers, St. John of God Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|26
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000007
|Mega Dataview Computers Christ the King College Centre II, Oguta Road, Onitsha, Anambra State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|27
|Bauchi
|UTME2017/05030001
|Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|1. Extortion of candidates by charging N5,5002. Moved router/SIM to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|28
|BAUCHI
|UTME2019/05000001
|Oxford Science Academy, Gombe Road, Behind Driving School, Bauchi
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|29
|BAUCHI
|UTME2017/05030001
|Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|1. Habitual Finger combination
|1. Centre Suspended
|30
|BAUCHI
|UTME2017/05010001
|Aminu Saleh College Of Education, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road, Azare, Bauchi State
|1. Habitual Finger combination
|1. Centre suspended
|31
|BAYELSA
|UTME2017/06020001
|Copa CBT Ventures, ETF/ BOT Primary School 2, Opume, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|32
|BAYELSA
|UTME2017/06040001
|New Kings & Queens Montesori, Beside Geovila Resource Filling Station, Along Azikoro/Agbura Road, Agbura, Bayelsa State
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|33
|BENUE
|UTME2019/07000001
|Global ICT Connect Ltd, Km 5, Gboko Rd, Opp College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi
|1. Extortion. Charged candidates N1500 for registration2. Selling reading text for N700
|1. Access code withdrawn2. 2ndTime Offender and Centre Suspended or 3 years by Governing Board
|34
|BENUE
|UTME2017/07020001
|Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|35
|BENUE
|UTME2018/07000002
|Eclipse Technology Limited, Lucky Child International School, Olaochagbaha, Otukpa
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|36
|BORNO
|UTME2017/08020005
|University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|1. Centre not ready due to renovation
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|37
|BORNO
|UTME2017/08020004
|University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|1. Inadequate facilities
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|38
|BORNO
|UTME2018/08000001
|National Open University of Nigeria, Maiduguri Study Centre, Baga Road, Along Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|39
|Cross River
|UTME2019/09000005
|Swiftcom Global, Fed. Airport Authority of Nig. (FAAN) Sec. Sch. IBB Way Calabar
|1. Registration at CyberCafes2. Extortion of candidates
|1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|40
|CROSS-RIVER
|UTME2019/09000003
|Simab Technologies, School of Midwifery, Moniaya Road, Igoli, Ogoja
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems and No Generator)2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|41
|CROSS-RIVER
|UTME2019/09000004
|TrendingNet Solutions Integration Services Limited, Community Secondary School, Itigidi, Abi LGA
|1. A Case of Malpractice
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|42
|DELTA
|UTME2017/10020001
|College of Education, CBT Centre. Centre of Excellence and Information Technology (CEIT), Agbor, Delta state
|1. Habitual finger print combination
|1. Centre suspended
|43
|Delta
|UTME2019/10000004
|Sapele Technical College Amukpe Sapele
|1. Moved router to another location1. Charging candidates higher than the approved fee
|1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|44
|Ebonyi
|UTME2017/11060001
|Evangel University,Km 48 Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway,(Evangel Camp), Okpoto, Ebonyi State
|1. Moved router/SIM to a location outside the approved premises2. Was registering without dual screen
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre suspended
|45
|EDO
|UTME2018/12000005
|Cyberlinks Digital World, Inside EigbbhaluOriasotte Memorial Group of Schools, N0. 5, EwaileFohUwalor Road, Uromi, Edo state
|1. Bad Switch2. No Enough Backup Systems
3. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|46
|Edo
|UTME2018/12000001
|Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia Foundation CBT Centre, Imiegba, Inside St. Anthony (Catholic)Educational Centre Imiegba
|1. Moved router to another location2. Extortion of candidates by charging N7000
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|47
|Edo
|UTME2019/12000007
|Netskills Digital Solutions (Inside Federal Government Girls College, Benin-City), Edo State
|1. Centre wrote withdrawing from Participating in the exam2. Discovered that centre deceived the inspection team with capacity they did not possess
3. Not suitable for exam
|1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|48
|Edo
|UTME2017/12030005
|University Of Benin International ICT Centre, Iyayi Computer Building, Benin City, Edo State
|1. Asking candidates to pay N7000. Video evidence2. Violation of registration by demanding passport photograph
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|49
|Edo
|UTME2017/12030001
|DA Civic Centre, 79 Airport Road by Benoni Junction , Benin city, Edo State
|1. Charging candidates 6000 for ePin and Registration, and N200 for scanning
|1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|50
|Ekiti
|UTME2017/13050001
|St. Silas Anglican Secondary School, Omuooke-Ajowa Road, Omuooke-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|1. Moved Router/SIM to another location2. Charging candidates higher than the approved fees
3. Charging candidates N7500
4. Multiple Finger print
|1. Access code withdraw2. Centre suspended
|51
|Ekiti
|UTME2017/13040001
|College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Along IgbaraOdo Road, Ikere-Ekiti
|2. Moved Router to another location
|1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|52
|ENUGU
|UTME2017/14030001
|M-Chips-LynkNig Ltd, Colliery Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngwo, Enugu
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|53
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2019/37000006
|Final Step ICT Centre, Samkings International School, Opposite GSS, Karu, Abuja
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|54
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2018/37000001
|Balami Global Mega ENT LTD., GSS – Gwagwalada, Plot 612(Web Palace), UATH Road, Gwagwalada-FCT
|1. Faulty Generator
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|55
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2017/37010001
|Government Secondary School, Apo Resettlement ICT & CBT Centre, Apo, FCT, Abuja
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|56
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2017/37120001
|Unique ICT & Innovative Institute LTD, City Royal Sec. Sch. Opp Forte Oil(AP) Filling Station, after Nyanya Bridge, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Back up Power)2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|57
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2019/37000001
|Distance Resource Centre, (University of Abuja) Kado, Abuja
|1. Faulty Generator2. Bad Switches
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|58
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2019/37000003
|Shoo Global Solutions Business Solution, Government Secondary School, Along Custom Road, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|59
|FCT
|UTME2019/37000008
|Brix Academy, No 2, EtangObuili Crescent, Jabi, Abuja
|1. Fire outbreak
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|60
|FCT
|UTME2019/37000007
|Solid Model CBT, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|61
|FCT
|UTME2018/37000003
|Government Secondary School, Jikwoyi Road, Karu
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|62
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2017/37060001
|Baptist Academy ICT Centre, Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja
|1. Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server.
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|63
|GOMBE
|UTME2017/15050002
|El- Lawanty ICT Centre, Markaz Science Secondary School, Near Ministry of Education, NEW GRA, Gombe
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling Systems, Bad Switches, Faulty Generator, No Back upSystems, LAN Issues )
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|64
|GOMBE
|UTME2017/15040001
|Dukku Community Science Secondary School, Computer Lab, Darazo Road, Opp. Dukku GRA, Dukku LGA, Gombe State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|65
|IMO
|UTME2017/16010003
|Young Stars Computer Training College, Emehama, Umuopia – Akokwa, Ideato North LGA, Imo State
|1. Mass Cheating
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|66
|IMO
|UTME2017/16010001
|Oxford Computer Institute, Honda Club, Umuezeaga, Opposite ECWA Church, Akokwa, Ideato North, Imo State.
|1. Mass Cheating
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|67
|IMO
|UTME2017/16030004
|Gavel Communications Ltd, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, OppAbohMbaise L.G.A. Imo State
|1. Extotion of Candidates
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|68
|IMO
|UTME2017/16030001
|Apexx-Bizz-Tech., Community Secondary School, Amuzi, Off Nkwogwu Junction, AhiazuMbaise, Imo State.
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|69
|IMO
|UTME2019/16000002
|Azams Educational Consults and CBT Akabo High school, Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|70
|IMO
|UTME2019/16000001
|Chrisitech ICT, Ikenegbu Girls Sec. Schl. Ikenegbu L/Out, Owerri.
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Centre Server very slow
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|71
|KADUNA
|UTME2017/18010001
|Alekwe Nigeria Ltd, Sardauna Memorial College, UnguwanDosa, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|72
|KADUNA
|UTME2017/18010010
|Shimen Global Concept Ltd. CBT CENTRE, Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment)2. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|73
|KADUNA
|UTME2019/18000003
|Time Online ICT Govt Sec. School (day) Sabo, College Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|74
|KATSINA
|UTME2017/20050001
|CBT Centre Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Malumfashi, Katsina State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|75
|KEBBI
|UTME2018/21000001
|DIT COMPUTER SERVICES, ABDULLAHI FODIO DAY SEC. SCH. GRA, NEPA, BIRNIN-KEBBI
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Inadequate facilities (No Enough Cooling systems, Faulty Generator)
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|76
|KEBBI
|UTME2019/21000001
|Command Science Secondary School Boys ICT Centre, Along Birnin Kebbi – Jega Road, near Aisha Buhari General Hospital, Jega
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|77
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22030001
|AAGES CBT CENTRE, St. Augustines College, Kabba, Kogi State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|78
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22050002
|DaolacAssosiates Nig. Ltd., Abdul Aziz Attah Memorial College, Okene
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Rest Rooms, Bad Networking2. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|79
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22050001
|S & j El-Lateef And Hassy Computer Institute, Ihima Community Science Secondary School (ICSS), Ihima, Kogi State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|80
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22060001
|Seagate Computer Academy, Idah Secondary Commercial College, Ogbogbo Road, by Inachalo River, Idah, Kogi State.
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|81
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22010001
|Two Streams Integrated Services Ltd., Ajaokuta Staff Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta, Kogi State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|82
|KWARA
|UTME2017/23020004
|Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tankeilorin
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|83
|LAGOS
|UTME2018/24000013
|Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
|1. Threat to lives of the Officials sent to the Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|84
|LAGOS
|UTME2017/24050001
|Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|85
|LAGOS
|UTME2017/24050004
|Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos
|1. Exam Malpractice
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|86
|LAGOS
|UTME2017/24230001
|Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|87
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2019/25000006
|Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja – Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|88
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2017/25010001
|Sky City CBT Centre Limited, St John Bosco Secondary School, Doma, Nasarawa State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|89
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000004
|Light House CBT, Wamba Road, Adjacent FRSC Office, Akwanga
|1. Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|90
|NASARAWA
|UTME2018/25000007
|Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Close to National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.
|1. Centre is very tight, no enough space between cubicles
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|91
|NASARAWA
|UTME2018/25000004
|E-Library Federal Government College Keffi, Nasarawa Stat
|1. Some client systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|92
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000007
|Dunni ICT Centre, 74/78 Royal College Rd, Masaka
|1. Some Client systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|93
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000002
|Royal Midland CBT, Km 6, Abuja-Keffi Road, Koroduma (One Man Village), Karu
|1. Some systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|94
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000001
|Unique ICT & Innovative Institute Center 2, Dolphin Model Schools, Aso-Pada, Mararaba
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|95
|NASARAWA
|UTME2017/25030004
|SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A., Nasarawa State.
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|96
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2017/25050002
|JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment, Bad switches)2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|97
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2019/25000005
|Supreme Kings & Queens Academy II, Adjacent St Peters Catholic Church, AngwanNepa Keffi
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Chairs, , Faulty Generator, )2. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|98
|Nasarawa
|UTME2017/25020001
|St. Peter College, Dari Road, Off Keffi, Garaku, Nasarawa State.
|1. Moved SIM/router to another location2. Extortion of candidates by charging N12,000 for regularization
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|99
|Nasarawa
|UTME2017/25060004
|Oasis CBT Centre, Behind First Bank, FRSC Qtrs, Opp Prince Palace Hotel, Mararaba, Nasarawa State
|1. Extortion of candidates by charging N15,000 for late registration application (regularization)
|1. Access Code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|100
|OGUN
|UTME2017/27170001
|Ifo College of Management And Technology, Km 50, Lagos-Abeokuta Exp, Ifo, Ogun State
|1. Insufficient Systems2. Inadequate facilities (Bad Switches, Generator below required specification, No Back up Power Supply )
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|101
|ONDO
|UTME2019/28000002
|AMC ICT Centre Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate Ile-Oluji, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|102
|ONDO
|UTME2018/28000003
|BABSON ICT Centre, Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Faulty Generator
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|103
|ONDO
|UTME2017/28020002
|Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|104
|ONDO
|UTME2018/28000002
|Mr. Simple PC/ATJ Concepts Limited Within Oyemekun Grammar School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. LAN Issue
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|105
|ONDO
|UTME2019/28000003
|Sville Technology Concept (STC) LTD, C.A.C Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Faulty Generator
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|106
|Ondo
|UTME2019/28000004
|Medes ICT Centre, Govt. Technical College, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State
|1. Moved Router/SIM to Ore2. Registered candidates at odd hours
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|107
|OSUN
|UTME2017/29100001
|Igbajo Polytechnic, CBT Centre, Imesi-Ile Road, Igbajo, Osun State
|1. Insufficient Systems2. Inadequate facilities (Faulty Generator, No Back up Power Supply, No Cooling Systems )
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|108
|OYO
|UTME2017/30020004
|Maxx Braine CBT Centre, School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Faulty Generator
3. Poor Cooling Systems
4. Dirty Rest Rooms
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|109
|OYO
|UTME2019/30000004
|Standards and Systems KAT CBT Centre, Yinbol College, Opposite Orogun Grammar School, near University of Ibadan 2nd Gate, Orogun, Ibadan
|1. School Based CBT Centre2. Electrical Issue
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|110
|OYO
|UTME2019/30000005
|God is Able CBT Centre, Opposite Acerdem, Wofun, Olodo, Ibadan
|1. Generator failed
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|111
|OYO
|UTME2017/30020011
|Excellers College ICT Centre, Wakajaye Road, Olodi Quarters, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State
|1. Generator failed and systems were insufficient
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|112
|Oyo
|UTME2018/30000002
|Divine Success All CBT Centre, Km1, Along Iseyin-Ibadan Express Way Iseyin ,Oyo State
|1. Moved Router to another location (Fed Govt College, Oyo)2. Registered candidates at odd hours
|1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centres Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|113
|Plateau
|UTME2017/31080001
|Riyom ICT Centre, former Riyom Local Govt Secretariat, Riyom, Plateau State
|1. Moved router/SIM to cybercafé (Skynet Mangu)2. Registered candidates at odd hours (midnight to 5am)
3. Charged candidates N5500
4. Registered candidates not given ReadingText and CD
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|114
|PLATEAU
|UTME2017/31040001
|3MS Multi-Dynamic Services Ltd, No 3 Utonkon Street, Beside National Library, Jos, Plateau State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|115
|RIVERS
|UTME2019/32000001
|A-Page Success Educational Centre, On-line Resource Service Providers, Model Primary School, Okpo Community, Along Buguma/Degema Road, Okpo, Asari-Toru L.G.A, Rivers State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|116
|RIVERS
|UTME2018/32000005
|Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABL), ABEC/Post Office Road, Off IKC, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
|1. IP Conflict2. Faulty Generator
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|117
|Taraba
|UTME2017/34020005
|Taraba State University,CBT Center, Opp. Senate Building, Jalingo, Taraba State
|1. Collecting N800 for registration template2. Collecting N500 at the registration point
|1. Access Code Withdrawn2. Centre Suspended
|118
|ZAMFARA
|UTME2018/36000002
|LALA CBT CENTRE, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Drive, Beside UBE Board, Gusau, Zamfara State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn2. Centre Suspended