



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has listed at least 19 items which it said remained prohibited for the over 1.8 million candidates taking the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board said in its weekly bulletin obtained by newsmen on Monday that the items were prohibited during its examinations, warning that candidates who breached the directive would be disallowed from taking the UTME.

The board said, “To ensure that our examinations meet best global practices, the board has prohibited the use of the following items during its exams. They are watches, pens or biros, mobile phones or similar electronic devices, spy reading glasses, calculators, hard disks or similar storage devices, books or any reading material, cameras, recorders and microphones.

“Others are ear pieces, ink or pen readers, smart lenses, smart rings or jewellery, smart buttons, bluetooth devices, key holders, erasers and Automated Teller Machine cards.”

JAMB noted that it would continue to strive to eliminate unwholesome practices during its examinations, which necessitated the biometric verification of candidates to curb impersonation as well as the introduction of Closed-Circuit Television cameras to its centres nationwide.

It said, “The search for a reliable assessment model after the traumatic experiences with Paper and Pencil Test hitherto used by the board led to the adoption of the Computer-Based Test. The paper format was jettisoned because it was characterised by different forms of examination malpractices.

“We believe that by offering highly competitive method electronically at approved testing centres, candidates and other stakeholders would continue to benefit from increased access and flexibility for immediate grading among other benefits. The CBT being administered by the board is a dynamic and individualised assessment tool designed in line with global best practices.”

JAMB had announced March 23 as the new date for its mock examination, saying the new date for the UTME would also be announced soon, having been shifted because of the just concluded general elections.