



President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) as Acting Inspector General of Police, with immediate effect.

This piece of information was broken in Abuja today by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi.

Buhari had on February 4th extended the tenure of Mr. Mohammed Adamu as the IGP for three months.





Adamu has however spent two months and three days.

Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents, on Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja, even as Adamu is currently on official trip to Imo state for the on the spot assessment of the attacks on Police Headquarters and Correctional Services building in Owerri by unidentified persons.