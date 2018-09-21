Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has inaugurated a community town hall and a solar-powered water projects at Ishibori and Abakpa communities in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River.

Mr Marshall Gundu, the Director of Press, the ministry, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said that this was in line with the administration’s commitment to improve the welfare of the people at the grassroots.

“This administration has not come to recompense evil for evil, every government has the responsibility to serve the society and we are doing so without any partisanship.

“We are spreading projects in every community and various constituencies in the Niger Delta region according to their needs and availability of resources’’.

Usani said that government’s efforts in Ogoja land were not limited to the town hall and a solar-powered borehole alone, adding that several other people-oriented projects were being handled by the ministry.

According to him, many ongoing internal road projects being undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Ogoja Local Government Area will soon be completed and inaugurated for the use of the people.

The minister charged the people of Ishibori and Abakpa communities and Ogoja land in general and the entire people of the Niger Delta region to remain law abiding citizens.

He urged them to make effective use of government’s projects in their localities and ensure the security of the facilities, saying that would encourage the government to do more.

The Permanent Secretary, of the ministry, Alhaji Aminu Aliyu, said that social welfare and community engagements were critical components of the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Aliyu, who was represented by the Director, Community Development and Education of the ministry, Mrs Lauren Braide, said that attention was given to the provision of community facilities.

He said that this was due to their far-reaching impacts on citizens’ participation in governance.