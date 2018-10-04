



Dr Osagie Aimiuwu, Team Leader, Feed the Future Nigeria Agricultural Policy Project run by USAID, says the programme is targeting to impact positively on five million Nigerian farmers.

He made the disclosure during a meeting with stakeholders of the programme held at the National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaisons Services (NAERLS) on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme covers seven states of Ebonyi, Benue, Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Delta and Cross Rivers.

Aimiuwu said the programme commenced in Nigeria three years ago to increase farmers’ yield through the use of modern technologies.

He said the essence of the meeting was to review and verify the impact made by stakeholders in achieving goals of the project.

The team leader added that the meeting would also review activities of the project over three years and to prepare blueprint of implementing over the next two years.

He urged NGOs in the country to always hold government to account in the formulation and implementation of policies to ensure that it changed the lives of farmers for the better.

NAN reports that the stakeholders included; officials of local, state and federal government, academics, private sector, NGOs, journalists and other professionals.

The team leader disclosed that the programme had been extended to Adamawa, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States where insurgency had uprooted farming communities.