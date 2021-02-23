



The USAID, through Strengthening Education in the North East (SENSE), project has reiterated its commitment to improve education outcome of 200,000 primary school learners inline with the attainment of SDGs in Gombe and Adamawa states.

Dr Grace Malgwi, Deputy Chief of Party, SENSE Project made the disclosure as part of activities marking International Mother Language Day with parents and children at GDSS Lugere in Yola the state capital.

The project is geared towards supporting states affected by insurgency by providing children with basic literacy and encourage parents and community leader to support early grade reading in learner’s home language.

She went on that the developers of the Hausa early grade supplementary reading materials being used by the SENSE activities also recognized the importance of cultural diversity as the stories to depict the cultural context of the lives of the learner.





Parents at the event reads out a selected SENSE decodable book to the pupils while children do choral and individual reading of the story led by the class teacher a strategy designed to encourage them learn mother language.

She said, “We are celebrating IMLD with parents to get their support to improve reading skills of children.

“Our focus is language of wider communication.”

The SENSE project is collaborating with state Better Education Service Delivery (BESDA), to underscore the premium the project placed on education in the state.

Mohammed Abdullahi, SBMC chairman urge parents to enroll children in schools to acquire knowledge to build the society.