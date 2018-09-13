Some medical practitioners have warned that Urinary Tract Infections could lead to potentially life-threatening complications if left untreated.

The experts made this known in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

UTI is an infection in any part of human urinary tract system, including the kidney, ureters, bladder and urethra.

Dr Egbete Chimaobi, the Managing Director, Ternopil State Medical University, Ukraine, said: “When UTIs are left untreated, it can lead to Sepsis and Abscess, which is an extensive and more serious form of any infection, especially in women.

“UTIs can lead to major infertility as women who are pregnant would experience premature labour and miscarriages.

“UTIs could also lead to kidney failure and cancer of the bladder,” he said.

The medical practitioner said women were likely to develop a UTI than men.

“Women are most likely to have UTIs because they have wider openings. And women have shorter urethra which means the bacteria have a shorter distance to travel.

“These bacteria reach the bladder and causes problems.

“Another reason is the use of diaphragms as birth control methods which increases the risk of UTIs,” Chimaobi said.

Dr Olorunsogo Ayodeji, General Hospital Keffi, Nasarawa state, however, said “there are preventive measures to curb UTIs’’.

Ayodeji told NAN that: “UTIs don’t always cause sign and symptoms, but when they do, it may include strong,

persistent urge to urinate, a burning sensation when urinating, strong -smelling urine.

“Others are passing small amount of urine, urine that appears cloudy, urine that appears red, cola coloured blood in the urine and pelvic pain, and in women centre of pelvis and around the pubic bone area.”

Another medical practitioner, Dr Iorwuese Charles, Police Hospital, Ado, Ekiti State, told NAN that rain could be a contributor to UTIs.

“Rains and humidity make for a perfect breeding ground for bacterial growth, leading to infection.

“Rains and humidity encourage the growth of micro organisms. Also during the rainy season clothing are different.

“People tend to wear tight clothes which provide damp environments for micro organisms with increased risks, the moisture during this season encourages the proliferation of bacteria thereby contributing to UTIs,” he said.

Charles, therefore, advised people to practice good personal hygiene, wearing underwears made of breathable fabrics and hydrating adequately.