The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to go beyond party politics and embrace all Nigerians irrespective of party ideology.

The CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, made the call during a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a copy of the presentation to the President made available to journalists, the group also called on Buhari to appoint worthy Nigerians from across the country in next cabinet.

Ayokunle said that the group was at the Presidential Villa to congratulate the President on his reelection as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said “Your Excellency, our advice to you is to take your leadership beyond party politics. We were so happy listening to your Speech after your re-election that you were going to run an all-inclusive government.

“Having been re-elected President, you have become the President of all. In view of this, we urge you to see yourself as father to all by embracing all.

“We solicit for inclusiveness and fairness as you constitute your cabinet and appoint worthy Nigerians to the headship and membership of critical agencies, boards and parastatals.” he said

He pointed out that there is no ethnic or religious group in Nigeria where highly qualified men and women cannot be found to add value to the incoming administration.

“This is the true and objective way in which you can give all in the country, a sense of belonging.” he said

He also urged for respect for the separation of powers as stipulated in the 1999 constitution.

“We, from the Christian Association of Nigeria, recognize the importance of the National Assembly to the stability and growth of our polity. It is in this regard that we call for ethnic and religious balance with depth in picking the leadership of that great institution of democracy.

“Sir, to ensure that this happens is to remove any apprehension and suspicion harbored towards the leadership of this country. We equally solicit that the principle of separation of power as it is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be allowed to thrive as an intrinsic aspect of modern day democracy.” he added

The group commended the President for the revival of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

He added “And the sincere efforts of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in ensuring that your passion to build peace through NIREC becomes a reality.

“We assure you of our determination to build peace, harmony and unity in our nation as we constantly dialogue with other religious groups in our nation.” he said

CAN also pushed for the release of Leah Sharibu, other Chibok girls from captivity.

He said “More importantly Sir, we solicit passionately for deliberate and relentless effort to free Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls from captivity. Each passing day inflicts anguish in the hearts of the parents of this young girl, the rest of us who are parents, all Nigerians and others all over the world who love freedom and regret that Leah’s life is being wasted in captivity for no sin of hers other than for her religion.