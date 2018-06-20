The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain his aide, Lauretta Onochie, on her use of vulgar words abuse and unprintable names against others.

The CAN president made the call in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media & Communications to the CAN President, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Oladeji quoted the CAN president as saying that the leadership of CAN frawn at the use of vulgar languages on the social media by the presidential aide on her Twitter account.

“Onochie had twitted, “Prime Minister Theresa May, a Christian, is in a mosque doing what humans go to do in a place of worship. She knows that her God is the same one also called Allah. CAN of worms, Here’s a great lesson in love and godliness, not hatred & anger!”

He said the leadership of CAN decided not to dignify her with a response, thinking she may not be speaking for President Buhari.

“However, the failure of the Presidency calling her to order is capable of making the leadership believe that she is expressing the mind of the Presidency.

“Onochie, from all indications, shares a lot of things in common with Esau who sold his birthright for a single meal.

“She is also like Eliab, who was not ready to stand up against Goliath, who had defied the God of Israel, but was burning with anger at David who would not allow Goliath to continue insulting God and His people.

“Instead of asking CAN leadership to borrow a leaf from the British Prime Minister, Onochie should have directed her advice to her principal to emulate his British counterpart.

“British Prime Minister gives all the citizens under her watch a sense of belonging and adequate security, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political persuasions,” he added.

He asked her to learn from the likes of Moses, Esther, Daniel and the other three Hebrew children.

“They sacrificed their conveniences and risked their influential opportunities to defend the interest of God’s people against the imperial orders.

Mr Ayokunle said the problems of people like Ms Onochie in the corridors of power is that the truth cannot be buried forever, especially in today’s world where no government has monopoly of the media with the emergence of the global technological communication, especially the social media.

He said the world is aware of how Christians are allegedly being killed on a daily basis, while the security agencies seem to be looking elsewhere.

The CAN president, however, stressed the need for her to address these failures by the government, its principal officers were justifying the crime with excuses; forgetting that the primary function of any serious government is the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

He, however, counselled the presidential aide to employ decorum in performing her duties.

Ayokunle restated that CAN would never cease to speak truth to power, irrespective of the utterances by Ms Onochie.