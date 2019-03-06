



Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to put the interest of the nation first rather than personal interest, to make Nigeria great.

Bamgbola gave the advice on Wednesday at a news conference to herald the 1st Ministers Development and Networking Summit entitle; “Building the Builder” at Deeper Life Church, Gbagada, Lagos.

He said that the conference slated for March 27 at the auditorium of the church, Gbagada, Lagos would attract Ministers of God from all over the country.

“Let Nigerians put the nation in the hands of God, He will do well to our nation and Nigeria will change for better.

“All that the country is going through now are temporal; God has great plans for this nation that is why he gave us these natural resources.

“We should bring God to rule over our land, He will build our nation. The youth of this nation will enjoy the grace of God, this nation will be great

Bamgbola said that the conference would strengthen and improve the Ministers of God in the spirit so that they could work with God as a people and as a nation.

“Our aspirations as Nigerians will surely come to pass because God raised this nation.

“The Church of 30, 40 years ago is not the same again because we have not been receiving the fundamental teachings of our faith which is righteousness and holiness.

“That is why the church is filled with all the imperfections we see, so we must go back to the gospel of old.”