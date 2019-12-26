<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Kogi State government to improve on the salary of local government workers in the state.

The Christian leaders made this known when they paid Governor Yahaya Bello a Christmas visit in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The CAN leaders were received by the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello who is mourning the death of his elder sister, Hajiya Rabiyat Bello.

The Chairman of the state CAN, Bishop John Ibenu, urged the government to devise means of tackling unemployment statistics among the youths.

He added that there is need for the government to further improve its public communications to ensure people are adequately informed about its activities and to prevent fake news being disseminated against it especially on the social media.

The clergy praised Governor Bello for his continued support to all religious and ethnic groups which has given all a sense of belonging in the Kogi Project, noting especially the completion of the brand new Government House Chapel, a first in the 28 years old state.

He said the project demonstrated the commitment of the Governor to ensuring the growth of the state and the harmonious relationship of various ethnic groups and religious bodies.

Bishop Ibenu used the occasion to congratulate the Governor and his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja for their victory in the last governorship election in the state and described the government as a divinely orchestrated one.

He said he was not surprised at the way the Governor is leading the state, noting that he could see the hands of God in its affairs and prayed for divine wisdom for the Governor to be able to pilot the affairs of the state.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja expressed gratitude to the State CAN for the visit. He asked the leadership to continue to pray for the administration.

Onoja explained that the state government is working on addressing all the issues raised by religious leaders.

He said the government has under the last four years employed over 500 persons into the state civil service and was training about 1,500 youths and women to leverage on the agribusinesses.

Chief Onoja who promised that the second tenure of the administration would be better than the first term as they were prepared to do more for the people of Kogi State.

He informed them that Local Government workers fared better under the current administration which has upped the percentage being paid them.