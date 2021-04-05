



Bishop Dr. John Ibenu, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi State chapter, on Friday urged Christians to accept and take the COVID-19 Vaccines in the state, saying it was safe.

Ibenu gave the advice in Lokoja when officials from Kogi State Ministry of Health and Kogi Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), paid an advocacy visit to him towards the preparation to receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

According to Ibenu, the National CAN led by its President, His Eminence, Dr Ayokunle Samson, had a stakeholders meeting with Minister of Health, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, NAFDAC and other stakeholders.

The Bishop said that at the end of the meeting, they all came to a conclusion that COVID-19 was real and it affected people and that the vaccine should be accepted and taken by Christians and Nigerians.

‘’We listened to many presentation by professionals and we carried out our own investigation and concluded that the vaccine is beneficial to mankind and that every Christian should accept the vaccine.

‘’CAN is satisfied that all Christians should accept and take the vaccines’’, Ibenu said.

He assured the Christian brothers and sisters and Nigerians that CAN would be the number one body to stand against anything that could harm anyone.





He stressed that it was against international standard and health practice to introduce anything that would be harmful to humanity, saying, ‘’CAN will never be part of anything that will be harmful to humanity.

‘’The COVID-19 vaccine is safe; there is no trick in it, there is no Antichrist or 666 number in it. Please let us not be left behind.

‘’I am appealing to everyone of us to accept the vaccine when it comes; I assure you it is necessary and beneficial to everyone of us, it is for the safety ourselves, family and the total population at large’’.

He, however, noted that the vaccine was not compulsory and anybody who chose not to take it can stay away.

The Cleric thanked Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, for all they had done to save lives in the state since inception of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bishop commended the ministry of health and the governor in particular for being very open and practical in handling the issue of COVID-19 from the onset in the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Acheku Yusuf, Kogi State Health Promotion Officer, said the visit was on the instance of Kogi Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu; and the Executive Director of KSPHCDA, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, to seek CAN support on COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

He said that Kogi was expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines very soon, and CAN would be needed as one of the critical stakeholders to educate the Christian body.