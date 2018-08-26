The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi Chapter, on Sunday urged the Christian faithful to improve the living standard of the less privileged ones in the society.

The Chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, made the appeal during a church service to mark the 2018 August Women Convention of St. John Paul ll Parish, Nkeleke Echara in Abakaliki.

Nwali, who is also the Special Assistant to Gov. David Umahi on Religious and Welfare Matters, said there was the need for Christians to contribute as they would obtain rewards from God.

He said that contributing in the lives of the downtrodden were also taking the things of God Almighty seriously and improving on the socio-economic activities of people.

“Partaking in the improvement of the less privileged ones, attract reward from God.

“Let us build the culture of respect in the place of worship and avoid been distracted with irrelevant activities,’’ Nwali said.

He advised women to participate in the convention and take home lessons learnt as well practice it in their homes and society to build the nation.

The wife of the governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, also urged the women for good character, conducts and respect for their husbands to build a good society with investing on the needy.

Umahi added that the values would be achieved when a society anchor its faith and challenges on God Almighty.

“The greatest investment is the one you are doing for the less privileged ones and we will also account for those attached to us on the way we treat and brought them up,’’ Umahi said.

Mrs Cecilia Alieze, President, Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) of the parish, said the women had contributed to building peace in the area which had given birth to progress both in families and the society.

The president, represented by the Secretary, Mrs Irene Iduma said: “The 2018 August convention will add more values to our lives and constant maintenance of peace will be achieved not only in the church but the society.’’

NAN reports that the event featured presentation of award to Mrs Umahi for her service to humanity by the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Okoro and to other faithful.