The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim el-Zakzaky and the former National Security Adviser (NSA), c.

CAN President Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle made the call in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, at a press conference heralding the convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

Ayokunle also appealed to the government to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls abducted by insurgents.

He then warned clergy men against ‘man-made-miracles’, saying they would incur the wrath of God if they did not desist from it.

Ayokunle urged President Muhammadu Buhari to squarely tackle kidnapping, insurgency and other security challenges.

“All the people in captivity have been there for too long, especially Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls. “Of course, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Zakzaky and the former presidential security adviser, Sambo Dasuki who are in the hands of the Federal Government are also due for release.

“On a serious note, if any servant of God is organizing man-made miracles, saying God has done what he has not done, that person will go to hell. He is not of church of Christ.”