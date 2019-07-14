<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

United Progressive Party (UPP), Enugu State chapter, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for establishing Public Sector Reform and Good Governance Committees.

Ken Onyekaonwu, the State Chairman of UPP and its 2019 senatorial candidate in Enugu West made the feelings of his party known in a press release in Enugu on Sunday.

According to the statement, with keen interest, they had followed the activities of the Enugu state governor since after his inauguration on the 29th May, 2019 for a second term and their attention had particularly been drawn to the constitution and inauguration of committees tagged ‘Sectoral ad-hoc Committees on Enugu State Public Service Reform and Good Governance’.

UPP stated: “It is to our knowledge that this was the governor’s first step towards the state’s governance since after his second term inauguration.

“Even though this action was expected during the beginning of the governor’s first term which could have afforded him ample time to fully implement whatever becomes the recommendation of the committees, our position is that it is better late than never since the Enugu people are the ultimate beneficiaries.

“We, therefore, with the conviction that our nation has reached the critical juncture where specialized knowledge and approach is most pertinent, ally ourselves with such initiative and commend the governor, not only for the initiative, but also for the caliber of the committee members. Some of the members are personally known to us as men and women of high quality and capacity,” Onyekaonwu said.

UPP, however, urged the governor to include in the committees’ terms of reference, the baseline data of every sector, so as to enable him or any other interested party to monitor progress and carry out effective impact evaluation at the end of the implementation of the recommendation of the committees.

The party also called on the governor to consider constituting a state monitoring and evaluation team who would help him carry out midterm evaluations to guide the implementation of the committees’ reports to ensure that expected outcome is met.

The party further urged Ugwuanyi to make public, the recommendation of the committees, to enable the general public judge their implementation or otherwise at the end of his tenure and then earn his full compliment. In all, the governor has started well.