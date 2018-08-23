Workers in Ekiti State, led by their leaders Thursday chased out the staff of the state government from their offices following the non-payment of salaries to the workers.

The workers, led by the former chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayodeji Aluko, and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kolawole Olaiya, accused the government of deceit over its commitment to defray between six and 10 outstanding salaries being owed the workers.

The former labour leaders, who began the protest at about 8.25am, addressed the workers in front of the state secretariat where they ordered their members to leave their offices and begin an indefinite strike.

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in a statement by its state President Bunmi Ajimoko had earlier told his staff of their third tier across Ekiti to begin a strike Thursday, but was later called off due to undisclosed circumstances.

The angry workers also dissolved the state executives of the NLC and TUC, headed by Ade Adesanmi and Odunayo Adesoye respectively, alleging that they have become passive and shying away from carrying out their responsibilities as labour leaders.