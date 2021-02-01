



Oliver Stolpe, country representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), says he is confident Mohammed Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), will excel in his new position.

According to a release signed by Jonah Achema of the public affairs unit of NDLEA, Stolpes said the appointment of Marwa is a positive sign and has renewed global confidence in Nigeria’s drug control capability.

“We have every confidence in your ability to deliver,” Stolpe said during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He said the UNODC is in support of the National Drug Control Master Plan and other drug control documents being developed by NDLEA in its bid to wipe out illicit drugs in the country.

“As a technical assistance provider, which liaises with donor countries and agencies, we look forward to working with you in a more different way that will bring results,” Stolpe said.





“We appreciate the fact that the agency is operating under a very difficult situation, but the future of international collaboration is bright. There is a whole lot of resources that will be invested in international cooperation and Nigeria is one of the beneficiaries.”

Marwa thanked UNODC for its support to NDLEA in the areas of manpower development and the launching of the national drug use survey in Nigeria.

“The agency has enjoyed your support in various areas such as capacity building and manpower development, provision of communication equipment, and the development of the National Drug Control Master Plan,” he said.

“The National Drug Use Survey in Nigeria which was launched by UNODC and other entities funded by the European Union is a foremost baseline for most of the conversations.”

Marwa was recently appointed as chair of NDLEA to lead the war against hard drugs.