<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The non-teaching staff of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Monday joined the five days nationwide warning strike declared by their national body.

The non-teaching staff under the auspices of Joint Action Committee (JAC) are made up of Academic Staff Union of universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Addressing union members in Nsukka on Monday during the union congress, Paul Eruah, the UNN SSANU chairman, said the five-day warning strike was in line with the directive of the national executive council of the union.

He urged all union members in UNN to stop work immediately after the congress and go home to ensure total compliance to the directive, warning that any erring member will be sanctioned accordingly.

The statement reads:

“We are embarking of a five day warning strike starting from today Monday 19th to Friday, 23rd August, 2019 to pressure the Federal Government to release the remaining 30 billion naira arrears of earned allowance to Non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities without further delay.

“We demand the integration of university staff schools into the Federal Government payroll, while the 2009 agreement of the two unions be renegotiated.

“I urge you all to go home from here in order to ensure total compliance as you always know that the union will sanction any member who disobeys the order.

“Our aim is to ground administrative activities in the universities so that the Federal Government will grant our honest demands.

“Do not fear any victimization from the school authority or the government for not coming to work during the striking days as our national body is solidly behind you.”

Eruah, however, added that the unions have no issues with the UNN school management.

It would be recalled that the national executive councils of the three unions under the aegis of JAC had on Friday last week directed branch members to join the five-day warning strike to press home their demand of their earned allowance, and other entitlements from the Federal Government.