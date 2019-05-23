<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A new Chief Medical Director has been appointed for the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State.

He is Dr. Obinna Onodugo of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

A statement from the hospital said before his appointment, Dr. Onodugo was Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital.

He took over from Dr. Chris Amah who served for eight years.

Dr. Onodugo had previously served as the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Enugu State Branch.

His first tenure is for four years.