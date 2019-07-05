<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ms Chinwe Okoli, Manager, Lion Science Parks (LSP) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), says the research group will take innovations, entrepreneurship and technology to another level in the country.

Okoli told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that developed countries of the world gave serious attention to innovation, entrepreneurship and technology to become economic and industrial giants.

“These three keys help them to unlock their economies, foster national growth, economic development as well as sustainable national development.

“UNN, in an effort to promote national and economic development, has keyed in to this wave of revolution by championing innovation, entrepreneurship and technology through its Science Park,” she said.

The manager said the university, in a bid to encourage innovations among youths, recently organised the first Venture Cup Nigeria Competition targeted at promoting these three keys to development among students of tertiary institutions in the country.

“Handsome prizes were won during the grand-finale in which Alphotazi Farms Limited, a startup from UNN came first and received N1m cash prize while G-Tech, a startup from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) came second and smiled home with N800,000.

“Schoolfocus, a startup from UNN won third position in the competition and went home with N300,000 cash,” Okoli said.

She explained that UNN Science Park was established in 2017 by Prof Benjamin Ozumba, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of UNN, noting that since then, LSP had 215 research groups, incubated 28 startups that were already providing solutions to many national problems.

The manager said it was one of the research groups that fabricated and installed recently, a 100kva gasification plant in the UNN which generated electricity from organic waste.

“I am happy that the new VC of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, who was Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration before his appointment, always give issues concerning Lion Science Park immediate attention.

“UNN Lion Laptop assembly plant, first of its kind in any Nigerian university, is already producing quality laptops, inverters and electrical gadgets is also a product of LSP,” she said.

According to her, Lion Science Park is known globally and is a member of the global prestigious body for Science Parks called International Association of Science Parks (IASP).

“LSP has attracted many national and international partners such as Innoson Assembling Motors Company owned by Chief Innoson Chukwuma, who is presently building Tractor Assembling Plant in UNN.

“Ideon Science Park, Laud Sweden, the best Science Park in the Scandinavia that was established 35 years ago by Dr Sven Thore-Holm, is also partnering with LSP, “she disclosed.

Okoli said that the university had acquired 50 hectares of land to build permanent site for the Lion Science Park, adding that construction of the administrative building had already started.

The LSP boss said that UNN being the first indigenous university in the country would continue to be a pace-setter in creating enabling environment for entrepreneurship, innovation and technology.