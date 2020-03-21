<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In compliance with the order issued by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, which asked universities to close for one month, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, has ordered the students to vacate the campuses on or before the 23rd of March, 2020.

This is part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic on campuses Nationwide.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the institution, Dr. Okwun Omeaku, the students are to vacate the UNN and other campuses of the university, including the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus at the aforementioned date.

The management urged the students to keep learning while they stayed safe at their respective homes.





The statement read in parts “The Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the Senate has directed the closure of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. This is in compliance with the directive for the closure of universities from March 23, 2020, by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Consequently, the University of Nigeria is hereby closed for one month with effect from March 23, 2020.

“Students are, therefore, to vacate the campuses latest Monday, March 23, 2020. Keep learning while staying safe at home.”

Also, the 46th matriculation ceremony of the institution earlier scheduled for the 28th of this month is equally postponed indefinitely.