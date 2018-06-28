University of Nigeria, Nsukka has imposed curfew at the Nsukka campus of the university from 11 pm to 6 am over alleged atrocious activities in the university.

It was gathered that some dissident people in the university cashes on dark hours of the night to perfect immoral activities, crime and other related social vices while allegedly attending a meeting or night crusade in the university.

The acting chief security officer of the university, Mr. Alumona C. S, announced the curfew with stern warning that anybody caught within the hours of the curfew would be thoroughly dealt with.

Alumona warned members of the university community, both staff and students, including visitors to abide by the hours of the curfew to avoid any embarrassment by the security agents whom, according to him, are on patrol at all the nooks and crannies of the university.

He equally warned all the churches that hold night crusades in the university to abide by the directives and put on hold such crusade till further notice.

The chief security officer also warned students on night prep in preparation for the second semester examination to comply with the directives of the university, adding that nobody in the university community has express permission to move around from 11 pm to 6 am.