A former minister of education, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, will tomorrow deliver a keynote address on criminality and violence in Nigeria at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Briefing newsmen on the international conference on the theme: “Criminality and violence as growing phenomena in the 21st century globalised world,” the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, said no country could develop or make any meaningful progress without security of lives and property.

He condemned the spate of terrorism, killings, kidnapping for ransom, raping, ritual killings, and other atrocious crimes being committed daily in the country.

He stated that since the UNN was able to find solution to Nigeria’s energy problem by generating electricity from bio waste products, and being the first university that produced Nigeria’s first electric vehicle, he was optimistic that the institution would also find solutions to the nation’s security challenges.

Convener of the confer- ence and Director, University of Nigeria Printing Press, Prof. Florence Orabueze, said researchers and scholars in the academia could no longer afford to keep quiet while Nigeria “is at throes of strangulation”.

Orabueze called for a multi-disciplinary discourses that would provide a solution or solutions to “our embattled nation and a world that are in distress,” stressing that “in the life of any nation, whenever the country is faced with challenges, either social, economic or health wise, it is the academia that provides solutions for them.”