The University of Nigeria Nsukka has emerged best out of 20 tertiary institutions that participated in the Nigeria Statistical Association Competition, organised for undergraduates of statistics.

Emmanuel Ugwu, came overall best out of 60 final year students of statistics, who participated in the competition held at National Mathematical Centre on Friday in Sheda, FCT, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the competition started on May 14 and ended May 18. Also 20 participants won different categories of medals; three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

In his address, the NSA president, Prof. Sidney Onyeagu, said that the competition which was centred on probability distribution was aimed at rekindling the interest of students in statistics.

Onyeagu observed that the competition would further build the students’ interest in statistics, as a career prospect as well as improve on their communication and knowledge in certain difficult areas of statistics.

Earlier in his remark, Prof. Stephen Onah, Director/Chief Executive, National Mathematical Centre, said that the programme was aimed at stimulating interest of undergraduates in statistics.

Onah noted that the exercise would equally prepare students of statistics to better understand the difficult areas as well as improve their knowledge and confidence in the subject for any global competition.

He said: “In pursuing its mandate, NMC has been organising similar competitions for students of mathematics from Nigerian Universities.

“Also the centre is trying to reactivate competition in computer science, which has been put off due to lack of facilities at the centre.”

He, therefore, assured the medallists that the centre would find ways to assist them to access sponsorship for higher studies in statistics and related disciplines.

The winner of the competition, Ugwu attributed his success to determination, hard work and concentration on the subject area.