UNN confers honorary doctorate on Oriental Energy founder Muhammadu Indimi

The University of Nigeria has conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration of the University on Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, the Foundation and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

The event which took place on Thursday at Princess Alexander Auditorium UNN had members of the university governing council, management team, staff, students among others were in attendance.

In his welcome address, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, said that the convocation was specially convened by the University for the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree on Indimi who he described as a philanthropist without boundaries.

‘I note with pride that today’s convocation is a special one and in honour of a truly distinguished Nigerian – Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

‘The special convocation of the University has been convened for the conferment of the Degree of Doctor of Business Administration on Indimi.

‘The convocation became necessary because the awardee could not attend the 49th regular convocation which was held on June 12, 2021, to receive the degree due to travel restrictions imposed across the world over the COVID-19 pandemic,’ he said.

Speaking further the VC said ‘as a philanthropist, Indimi has touched the lives of thousands of people, especially families who have been displaced by the insurgency in North-Eastern Nigeria.

‘These efforts of his to restore the dignity, pride and hope of displaced families is synonymous with the effort of our university which is to Restore the Dignity of Man.

‘By today’s conferment Indimi has joined the distinguished family of Lion and Lionesses, as we are called,’ he said.

In his remark, the Chancellor of the university Oba Adeyeye Ennitan, the Ooni of Ife, said that the purpose of the Honorary Doctorate Degree is to recognise citizens who have high accomplishment.

‘The purpose of an Honorary Doctorate Degree such as this is to recognise and honour citizens of the world who have through their imagination and actions met the highest levels of accomplishment.

‘Such recognition is very important for an institution like the University of Nigeria which was founded in the pursuit of excellence,’ he said.

Chief Ikechi Emenike, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNN Governing Council in his remark said that Indimi philanthropist gestures know no boundaries.

‘Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi is a Nigerian whose work of philanthropy knows no boundaries and he has risen from very humble beginnings to a globally renowned entrepreneur,’ he said.

Indimi in his response immediately after the conferment said he was overwhelmed by the honour done on him. He assured that he would partner with the institution to move the school forward.

‘I have heard much about UNN, I am so grateful that am here today and was conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree.

‘Now, as an Alumni of the University of Nigeria, I will work together with the institution’s authority to move the University forward,’ he said.

Some of the dignitaries present during the occasion include Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State represented by Prof Simon Ortuanya, secretary to the state government, and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur.