<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two labour unions in Nigerian public universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), have embarked on one-week warning strike.

The one-week industrial action is expected to last between August 19 to 23. The decision followed the 14-day ultimatum given to the federal government by the unions.

The industrial action, according to the union leaders, was to register their displeasure with the inability of the Federal Government to abide by several agreements reached in the past, particularly as it concerns welfare and other sundry issues.

The spokesperson of the union, Abdussobur Salaam, who confirmed the development, said the union recently met with the officials of the Federal Ministry of Education to intimate it on the planned industrial action.

The union confirmed that at the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum without a positive response from the Federal Government, members shall proceed on a five-day warning strike in all branches from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd August 2019.

The union also directed all officials to properly mobilise their members for the industrial action, warning that all defaulting branches shall be sanctioned accordingly.