The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has urged the federal government to expedite action toward release of the fund approved for part payment of Earned Allowances arrears to some unions in federal universities.

The unions are under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) Unions of NAAT – the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Univerisities (SSANU).

The NAAT in a communiqués reached at the end of its 37th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at Obafemi Awolowo University (O.A.U), Ile-Ife, said the unions which are in federal universities were running out of patience.

It urged the federal government to urgently implement all elements of the MoU it signed with JAC of NAAT, NASU and SSANU on 8th March, 2018.

The communiqué was jointly signed by NAAT President, Sani Suleiman, and General Secretary, Iyoyo Hamilton.

The union also called for the prosecution of Richard Akindele, the OAU lecturer who was recently sacked over sex for marks scandal.

According to the union, this will serve as deterrent to others, even as it urged other universities and indeed all institutions of learning to follow the O.A.U example, saying this will entrench sanity in the system.

NAAT also urged state governments, which are yet to implement the Earned Allowances for their workers in state-owned universities, to do the needful, adding that it was in line with the 2009 agreements signed with the unions.

The union, however, expressed concern over poor funding of the education sector, saying this has led to the drop in quality of graduates being churned out.

The communique reads further: “In spite of the worrisome existence of special centres, the results of Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) keeps dropping, implying poor quality of secondary school graduates.

“This may not be unconnected with the poor allocation of financial and human resources to the education sector.

“Indeed, it is a well-known fact that budgetary allocations for education at both federal and state government levels have been well below the UNESCO benchmark recommendation of 26 per cent over the years.

“This has resulted in deplorable condition of classrooms, laboratories, libraries and other teaching and learning facilities in Nigerian Public Schools.

“NAAT, therefore, urges government at all levels to give more resources and attention to the education sector, including strengthening supervision and evaluation.”

Reacting to the ongoing minimum wage negation, the union stated that early in the year, the federal government had told Nigerian workers that a new National Minimum Wage would come into effect by September.

It, however, expressed concern over remarks credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, saying September would no longer be feasible and with no other date given.

The National Executive Council of the union said, “NAAT was aware that NLC and TUC have jointly made a submission of N66,500.00 as new Minimum Wage (NMW), and that tripartite meetings in this regard are ongoing.

“As an affiliate of NLC, NAAT is in agreement with NLC and TUC on the submission made.

“However, the union urges parties in the NMW negotiations to fast track the process to ensure implementation this year. Undue delay would be unacceptable,” it added.