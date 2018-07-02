Non-teaching staff of the universities have threatened to resume their suspended strike following the inability of the federal government to fulfill its five weeks promise to the unions in March.

Already, the non academic staff unions comprising National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, have scheduled their Joint Action Committee, JAC, meeting on Wednesday to take decision on the impending strike.

But the Federal Government has pleaded for more patience and understanding from the unions, saying that inability to redeem the pledge was not deliberate as government is making efforts to mop up funds to redeem its promise.

Chairman of JAC and National President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, has said that over twelve weeks after the unions and federal government reached an agreement where government pleaded with them to call off the strike and promised that within five weeks it will fulfill its promise, nothing had been heard from the government.

Ugwoke said, “Since then, nothing from the government. We are calling for a JAC-NEC on 4th July, 2018 where far reaching decisions will be taken on the issues.”