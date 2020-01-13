<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 21-year-old student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu campus, Chukwuemeka Augustine Obasi, has attempted to commit suicide for being scolded by his parents.

The incident occurred at 4, Alaba Street, Ejigbo, Lagos.

Police officers from the Ejigbo Police Station prevented Chukwuemeka from committing suicide following an alert by an officer of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps around 8:29pm.

Obasi was said to have tied a rope in a loop around their living room ceiling fan in preparation for committing suicide because he was scolded by his parents.

Police spokesman DPS Bala Elkana said the swift response by operatives from Ejigbo Police Station prevented him from killing himself.

“He was rescued and taken to hospital for medical examination. Investigation is on,” he said.

Elkana said a mentally-deranged person, Adewale Badejo, has poured petrol on Bolatito Farook Kadara and ignited it.

The incident, which occurred at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, Lagos, was reported by Adeola Kadara around 7:08am.

The victim was taken to Lagos Island General Hospital.





The police spokesman said efforts to interview the suspect proved abortive, as he could not utter a word

“Investigation has been extended to the Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba where the suspect is admitted. The victim made a statement to the police. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Also, the police, Elkana said, have evacuated a 22-year-old mentally-deranged woman to a psychiatric hospital for treatment

“On Wednesday, around 2:30pm, Apostle Samuel Sonaiki of the Celestial Church of Christ, Itowolo on Ikorodu Road reported at Owode Onirin Police Station that a 22- year-old woman was seen misbehaving along Ikorodu Road, Itowolo. A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the uncompleted building where the girl was seen. She was taken to Neolife Hospital at Olakunle Street, Thomas bus stop, Owode-Onirin for medical attention.

“In her lucid period, she gave her name as Chinyere Christopher. She equally gave details of her parents, who were contacted.”

She is confirmed to be a psychiatric patient from Akure, Ondo State. She was eventually moved to Akure for the continuation of her psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.