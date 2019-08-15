<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), University of Jos, has threatened to embark on warning strike next Monday if Federal Government does not pay their N30 billion unpaid arrears.

The Chairperson of SSANU and Chairperson of Joint Action Committee (JAC), Esther Ezeama, disclosed this on Thursday during a peaceful protest at the premises of University of Jos, Plateau State.

She said the staff are protesting the poor condition of service, non payment of arrears accumulated to N30 billion and noted that Federal Government has being paying lip service to their plights.

“If Federal Government does not look into our matter we will be going for a compulsory five days warning strike, after that we will go for indefinite strike if our demands are not made.

“We have being on this struggle since 2009 and Government is no other willing to meet their demands, it has being promising them and failing, we are saying enough is enough. We want them to do something urgent to arrest the situation.

“We want the National Assembly, the office of the Accountant General, the National University Commission should all put their heads together to resolve our problem before the system is shut down.”

The Staffs who were protesting and holding placards with inscriptions reads “Government must stop lip service, Federal Government should pay us our N30 billion arrears, Federal Government must respect NIC judgment on staff school” among others.