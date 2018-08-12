The Federal University of Technology, Minna has dismissed a lecturer from the Department of Geology over an alleged case of sexual harassment.

The dismissal of the lecturer was approved during the University Council’s 131st meeting.

The alleged sexual harassment was against a female student in the department.

The Council has also approved the withdrawal of 13 students for poor academic performance.

All the affected students, except one, are Masters’ students.

Six of the students are from the department of Biochemistry, three from the department of Mathematics, two from the department of Mechanical Engineering and one from the department of Computer Science.