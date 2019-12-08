<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nicholas Igbokwe, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, was found dead inside his office on Saturday.

A source was quoted as saying the lecturer might have died late Friday, disclosing that the deceased was confirmed dead at the university’s health centre.

“His lifeless body was already cold when it was discovered around 12.00 a.m. Saturday,” the source reportedly said.

“That suggests he died on Friday without anyone knowing about it. I passed by his office around 7.30 p.m. on Friday and his car was not parked at the usual spot. So, no one knew he was around.

“Some members of staff later observed light was on in his office and entered there. He was already cold by then.”

Abiodun Olanrewaju, public relations officer of the university, said the late lecturer was confirmed dead before arriving at the medical facility.

“I have not been fully briefed regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. From the information available to me, he was rushed to OAU health centre, but he died before getting to the facility,” he said.