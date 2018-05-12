Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, has called for collaboration from the various sectors with the institution in a bid to reposition it as a “hub of solutions” for the African continent.

He made the call at the end of the three-day 49th convocation ceremony of the university at which degrees, diplomas and doctoral degrees were awarded.

“I have considered it extremely necessary to visit major stakeholders to emphasise the importance we attach to our relationship with them and intimate them of our plans to open new frontiers through collaboration.

“We reckon that our friends in both the private and public sectors and our alumni must join us in building a university with global relevance and one that we all shall be proud of,’’ Ogundipe said.

Ogundipe said the university was ready to undertake cutting-edge researches to address urgent national and international issues.

He added that the university acknowledged that substantial resources would be required to meet this new thrust.

The VC explained that notwithstanding, fundraising mechanisms were being rolled out by the institution to meet up with its commitments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 12,638 graduating students made up of 6,816 who got first degrees and 5,822 postgraduate students were awarded diplomas.

A total of 123 of the graduating students received the PhD degrees, 5,190 others received master’s degrees, while 509 received postgraduate diplomas.

The VC announced that the best researcher award was given to Mrs Bolanle Ibrahim (PhD Pharmacognosy) whose thesis entitled, “Phytochemical Investigation and Antiproliferative Activity of the Leaves of Markharmia Tomentosa (Benth)”, was adjudged the overall best.

NAN also reports that five eminent personalities and accomplished scholars were conferred with Emeritus and Distinguished Professorship.

Prof. Modupe Ogunlesi, one-time Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics and Research of the university, was conferred with the Emeritus Professorship.

Others are Professors Herbert Coker of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Ayodeji Olukoju of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, Taiwo Osipitan of the Department of Public Law and Onatola Odukoya of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology/Biology, who were conferred with Distinguished Professors.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Ogunlesi said they would not rest on their oars as such recognitions were additional tasks on their part for nation building.

“We are indeed happy to be so honoured, but it is a way of charging us to do more collectively as a people to take Nigeria to where it ought to be,” she said.