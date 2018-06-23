The University of Jos has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduate students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and 33 others graduated with first class.

Prof. Sebastian Maimako, UniJos Vice-Chancellor, made the disclosure on Saturday at the 29th and 30th combined convocation of the university.

Maimako said that in the bachelor’s degree category, 1,950 graduated with a second class upper division, 5,738 second class lower, 3,149 third class and 351 pass degree.

The VC said that 734 passed and qualified in medicine and pharmacy, 399 got Diplomas, 103 Postgraduate Diplomas, 2,906 masters degrees and 2,820 were a backlog of those who could not be awarded degrees in the last convocation.

Three distinguished Nigerians were also awarded honourary doctorate degrees.

They are: His Royal Highness, John Mallo, Saf Butura, conferred with Doctor of Engineering (D. Engr.), Sir Mike Okiro, former Inspector General of Police conferred with Doctor of Law (LL.D) and Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Secretary, National Communication Commissions was conferred with Doctor of of Science (D.Sc)

The vice-chancellor urged the graduate students to be good ambassadors of the university.