Following announcement on Monday that wife of the controversial patient who died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital on the 3rd of April, Alhaji Muhideen Obamomo Jimoh, has tested positive for coronavirus which implied that the deceased may have also died from the deadly disease, the management of the hospital has set up a ten-member panel headed by Prof E. O Afolayan with Mrs. O.O Olu-bolaji as secretary.

The panel, according to David Odaibo (the Director of Administration of the hospital) will investigate the process of admission of Muhideen Obanimom, management and the eventual release of his corpse.





It will also investigate motives behind the concealment of accurate information provided by the patient’s relatives, investigate the role played by Prof A.K Salami and make appropriate recommendations.

Meanwhile, the hospital management has ordered that Prof A. K Salami be suspended whilst the investigation continues.

‘The Management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital here by suspends Prof A K Salami as Senior Consultant in the hospital.

This is as a result of his alleged unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020’ the hospital authorities stated late Monday.