The University of Ilorin Alumni Association at its 13th National Congress held in Ilorin Kwara State on March 6, 2020 elected new national officers to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

A statement by Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, the new National Publicity Secretary, unveils the eleven distinguished alumni elected as follows:

1. Dr. Stephen Olawale Fashakin – National President.

2. Alhaji Mohammed Abbas – National Vice President I

3. Mr. Abayomi Olumuyide – National Vice President II

4. Yeye Bolanle Olatunde – National Publicity Secretary

5. Dr. Faoziyat Sulaimon – Secretary General

6. Dr. Lai Oparinde – Assistant Secretary General

7. Comrade Nester Taiwo Oluwatoba – National Social Secretary





8. Dr. Musa Abdullahi – National Financial Secretary

9. Prince Aderopo Ogunsade – National Treasurer

10. Mr. Benjamin Ampitan – National Auditor I

11. Ms. Fasilat Olajumoke Rafiu – National Auditor II

In his acceptance speech, the new National President commended the immediate past administration led by Dr. Mrs Rhoda Oduwaiye for its laudable achievements promising that his team would build and improve on these to further reposition the Alumni Association to world standards.

In his goodwill message at the event held in the University Auditorium; the Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem also commended the unflinching support of the Alumni Association towards the University Community and encouraged it not to relent.