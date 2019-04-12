<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A lady, identified as Adeniyi Balikis Olajumoke, suspected to be a student of Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan (UI) on Friday died when the tricycle she was in rammed into a waiting waste disposal truck at Leventis, along Sango-UI road, Ibadan.

The accident which occured at about 9:30 am when the tricycle with number plate RU 152 UP, ran into the Marc Lammertyn waste disposal truck also left in its trail two others who are critically injured.

According to an eye witness, Bamgbose Omobola over speeding of the tricycle driver was what led to the accident, adding that the lady died immediately the accident happened.

“The lady was coming from GTB bank at Ajibade where she went to pay her school fees, the phone in her bag was recovered and this was what made it easy for us to get in touch with her parents.

“The two other victims who had fractures in their head and leg had been taken to the hospital for treatment”.

Another eyewitness, Adelowotan Adelani said that the original owner of the tricycle was christening his baby today (Friday), which was why he gave the tricycle to the driver involved in the accident named ‘Baba Mercy’

“The tricycle route was from Orita Merin to Sango, this accident would have not occurred if the waste disposal truck was not packed beside the roadside.

“We are appealing to the present and the incoming government in Oyo State to stop these truck from evacuating refuse and packing on the roadside. The government should bring back the waste bin we are using before, whereby wastebasket has been put beside the road for the people to dump their refuse there.

“Oyo State government should look for another way of evacuating refuse instead of using these truck and people should also stop dumping reduce on the roadside again”.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer of the Oyo Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a superintendent confirmed the incident adding that the deceased works with a business organisation within the Sango, Ibadan axis.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan while the two injured victims, whose identity was yet to be confirmed had been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.