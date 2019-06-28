<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of University of Ibadan is set to prohibit activities of commercial motorcycle transport popularly known as “Okada” on campus.

This latest development was affirmed in a special meeting convened by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Idowu Olayinka, some members of the university management with student leaders.

It was learnt the stakeholders considered prohibition of motorcycles for commercial transport (Okada) on campus amongst other issues at the boardroom of the Vice Chancellor’s Office.

In a background report to explain the reason for the ban placed on bikes, the school’s position was centered on how to consolidate the commercial transport system of the University with the best practices in service delivery.

It was further learnt the development followed serious security concerns to lives and property, accidents and fatality due to non-usage of helmet or other safety kits by passengers, illegal operation by unregistered bike riders leading to loss of revenue by the university, over-speeding and disobedience to rules.

It was gathered alternative has been provided through the University Micro-finance scheme for current motorcycle operators who want to continue operations with commercial tricycles.

However, the student representatives at the meeting made a case for the reversal of the impending ban of commercial motorcycle transport on campus but there was affirmation from the management’s end that was a direct correlation between the presence of commercial motorcycle transport and prevalence of criminal activities on campus.

The school said commercial motorcycle transport was already banned in many cities, towns, estates, universities, institutions, etc. in Nigeria due to its apparent negative tendencies hence commercial motorcycle transport remained prohibited on campus with effect from 1 July, 2019.