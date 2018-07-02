The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has announced that the institution’s Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff today approved the promotion of twenty lecturers to professorial cadre.

The newly promoted professors are: Dr E. E. Nwokocha, Department of Sociology, Dr Olakunbi Olasope, Department of Classics, Dr . I. Alarape- Department of Sociology, Dr J. O. Ekore- Department of Psychology, Dr Rasidi AKanji Okunola – Department of Sociology, Dr A. O. Adewuyi – Department of Economics, Dr. I. O. Pogoson- Institute of African Studies and Dr Gree Ana, Department of Environmental Health Sciences.

Those promoted to reader cadre otherwise known as Associate Professor are: Dr A. O. Aderibigbe, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Dr Olatunde Owoeye – Department of Anatomy, Dr Olubunmi O. Bankole- Department of Child Oral Health, Dr S. O. Akinola- Department of Computer Science, Dr J. A. Ayangunna- Department of Social Work, Dr P. O. Ipingbemi- Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Dr Alero Akeredolu – Department of Jurisprudence and International Law, Dr Ruth Akinbola – Department of Jurisprudence and International Law, Dr O. O. Adefisan- Department of Wood Products Engineering, Dr Fadekemi Oyewusi – Centre for Educational Media Resources, Dr Bukola F. Adeyemi – Department of Oral Pathology and Dr. S. O. Ojo- Department of Wildlife and Ecotourism Management.