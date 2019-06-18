<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The University of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday held orientation programme for the newly admitted 4000 students out of over 20,000 who sat for its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prof. c, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the university presided over the three-day event which was held at the university campus for fresh students of the 2018/2019 Academic Session.

According to the DVC, the essence of the Post UTME was to ensure that best students were admitted.

“At the University of Ibadan, we normally cut our coat according to our clothes; it is the number of students that we have facilities for that we admit.

“The number of students that applied to the University was more than 20,000.

“We don’t go below 200 as the cut off mark for JAMB score though JAMB stated this year that universities can take 160 as cut off mark but at university of Ibadan 200 is our benchmark.”

Adebowale said that entrance into Nigerian universities has been simplified with the introduction of Post UTME.

“There is JAMB and universities are allowed to do Post UTME so as to cross check on the system.

“We all know that Nigerians can go to any length to engage in examination malpractices, but in the University of Ibadan they can’t.

“It is part of improving the quality of people that are entering the university.

“The quality of people that are coming in if they are not good, the products also cannot be good.

“We want to ensure that students that are coming in are qualified and you can match their school cert. with their JAMB result and their performance, hence the Post UTME,” he said.

He further stated that the university had taken proactive steps in addressing the accommodation challenges students often faced.

“There is no doubt that accommodation will always be a problem because of the number of students coming in.

“We are making allowance for the public private partnership; where the town can come in and build hostels under the Built Operate and Transfer, which will revert after 10 to 15 years to the university.

“And some of the students that were unable to be accommodated in the school halls will have the opportunity to be accommodated in the private hostels.

“The price could be a little bit up but at least they will be staying in a hall,” Adebowale said.