The Senate of the University of Ibadan has elected Kayode Adebowale of the Department of Chemistry as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by the institution’s Director of Public Communication, Olatunji Oladejo, said the election held on Monday was well contested.

The statement said that Mr Adebowale defeated another professor, Emmanuel Salako of the Department of Animal Science.

According to the statement, Mr Adebowale will replace the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Ambrose Aiyelari, whose tenure will end on June 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice chancellor had earlier nominated Messrs Adebowale and Salako for the election.

“With this election, the name of the new deputy vice-chancellor will be forwarded to council for confirmation at its next meeting.

“Adebowale, who is a professor of chemistry and Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Sciences, has through his profound scholarship positively projected the image of the university nationally and internationally.

“He is expected to bring to bear his varied and rich experience in university administration and sound scholarship in his new assignment,’’ the statement said.