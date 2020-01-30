<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The management of the University of Ibadan has denied an allegation that its admission for the 2019/2020 session was fraught with manipulation.

Disclosing in a statement signed by the UI Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, the management of the institution stated that its admission process was strictly in line with extant rules and regulations.

The statement read, “At its special meeting held on Friday, January 24, the attention of the Senate of the University of Ibadan was drawn to the article titled, ‘Manipulation of admission process through university portals,’ published in the JAMB Bulletin of December 9, 2019, and two national dailies.”

“While the article accused three public universities of manipulation of the admission process, it did not mention the name of any university but went ahead to put an image of the University of Ibadan in the article.





“Senate noted that while 19,450 sat for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise, 12,450 scored 50 percent and above and were subjected to the cut-off marks set for courses to select the best of the applicants.

“The details of all candidates, who were recommended for provisional admission, were uploaded to the JAMB Central Processing System to enable them accept the offer and print their letters of admission.

“After extensive deliberation, Senate reaffirmed that the university had never been involved in any form of manipulation.

“In addition, the Senate resolved to continue to maintain impeccable and flawless admission procedures in line with its commitment to excellence.”

“In light of the above, the Senate dismissed the allegation of manipulation of the admission process as inapplicable to the University of Ibadan.

“Arising from the meeting, the university management wishes to inform members of the public that the University of Ibadan conducts its admission process strictly in line with extant rules and regulations,” the statement read.