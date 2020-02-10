<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The authorities of the University of Ibadan has described as untrue the reports that its past auditor, M. O. Kehinde, is dead, saying he is alive.

The institution also dispelled insinuations that it had not been auditing its account.

The Bursar of UI, Michael Alatise, stated this in Abuja during an interview with journalists on Sunday.





“Let me clarify that Mr M.O. Kehinde, the Managing Partner of the retired firm is not dead and the firm is not being paid as erroneously published,” Alatise stated.

According to him, while the accounts were prepared to 2019, the delay in the audit was to ensure a proper handing over from the retired auditors, Messrs M.O. Kehinde & Co. Chartered Accountants to the new Auditors, Messrs Oyedele Akinbode & Co. Chartered Accountants.